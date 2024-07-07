I’m a Boomer Who Has Driven Dozens of Car Models — These Are the 5 Worst for Your Retirement Dollar

Many consumers must consider cost, reliability and fuel efficiency when buying a car.

Check Out: I’m an Economist: Here’s My Prediction for Social Security If Biden Wins the 2024 Election

Read Next: The Surprising Way You Can Get Guaranteed Retirement Income for Life

However, Alan Gelfand, owner of the independent automotive service center German Car Depot, said retirees should also consider a car’s usefulness and functionality when buying one. Gelfand has been in business for over 30 years. After driving dozens of car models, he ranked the five worst car models for your retirement dollar.

1. Chevrolet Camaro

The Chevy Camaro is a modern take on the muscle car. However, it has miles to go when it comes to reliability.

RepairPal rated the Camaro 3.5 out of 5.0, and J.D. Power, a consumer insights company, rated it 80 out of 100.

Electrical issues with the Camaro included key getting stuck in the ignition switch and engine failure. The car also poses potential physical problems for retirees.

“You must be able to enter and exit the vehicle with ease and without straining your body in weird positions,” Gelfand said. “The Camaro has a low seating position, which would force you to hunch down and might cause back pain.”

2. Chrysler Pacifica

The versatile minivan is great for shuttling grandchildren and groceries around town. However, the Chrysler Pacifica has below-average resale value and reliability, making it a poor choice for retirees who want a more dependable car with better long-term value.

There are other problems. For example, the Pacifica has poor fuel efficiency, with an EPA-estimated fuel economy of 20 mpg. This could pose an issue for retirees on a fixed income.

“In addition, the Pacifica has weak steering with users commenting that doing sharp turns on the vehicle makes the car feel loose and imprecise when cornering,” Gelfand said. “The car also tends to struggle with bumps and potholes in the road, causing excessive bouncing in the rear and front of the car. This is a huge issue for older retirees as it could cause physical harm.”

3. Jeep Wrangler

Driving a Jeep Wrangler may make you feel invincible. The vehicle can withstand rain, snow, and sleet and travel across rocks.

However, it comes with many problems, such as water leaks from the side doors. Jeep also issued a recall on the ignition switch because it could short-circuit in the presence of water.

Expect to pay about $694 for maintenance and repairs, depending on the age, mileage, and location of the vehicle.

According to Gelfand, the Jeep Wrangler poses other challenges for retirees.

“The Wrangler has a high step-in height, which poses issues with back pain and unnecessary maneuvering just to get in the vehicle,” he said.

4. Cadillac ATS

Many dream of driving a Cadillac. RepairPal, which tracks auto repairs and maintenance for consumers, ranked the Cadillac ATS 3.5 out of 5.0, making it fifth out of 17 luxury compact cars.

However, it’s a nightmare when it comes to driving after dark.

“Our vision becomes weaker as we age, which could pose a problem should you find yourself driving at night without a sufficient light source to light the road while you drive,” Gefland said.

In addition, the Cadillac ATS is not a good buy for those on a limited or fixed income. The average annual repair cost is $741. The good news is that major repairs are uncommon for the Cadillac ATS.

5. Volkswagen Passat

Volkswagen produced the Passat models from 1992 to 2022. The reliability of each model depends on the year it was manufactured. According to CoPilot, an online car shopping tool, the worst years are 2000 to 2006, 2010, and 2012 to 2015.

The 2022 Volkswagen Passat received moderate reviews for its headlights. Specifically, the visibility of high beams on curves needed to be improved in all four tests conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

The average annual cost to maintain a Volkswagen Passat $639, almost $100 more than the $526 average for midsize vehicles and slightly less expensive than the $652 average for all cars. Your costs will also depend on your selection year. Sticking with the more reliable years may help your wallet.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: I’m a Boomer Who Has Driven Dozens of Car Models — These Are the 5 Worst for Your Retirement Dollar

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.