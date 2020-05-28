I'm Betting My Retirement on These 10 Stocks

Aside from our house, all the money my wife and I have saved over the last 30-plus years is invested in stocks. At 53 years young, we hold a concentrated investment portfolio that will fund our eventual retirement. We're looking forward to the day when we don't have to work anymore, but our actual retirement date may ultimately depend on the returns of the small number stocks that make up almost three-quarters of our nest egg.

Let's take a look at our top holdings and why I'm betting our future on them.

10 stocks to fund our retirement

The table below lists our largest holdings along with key stats.

Company % of portfolio Market Capitalization (in Billions) TTM Revenue (in Billions) MRQ YOY Revenue Growth P/S Ratio Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) 13.8% $88.7 $1.7 47% 52 Mercado Libre (NASDAQ: MELI) 12.6% $41.8 $2.5 38% 17 DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) 7.6% $24.4 $1.0 38% 23 MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) 7.3% $12.7 $0.4 45% 27 Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) 6.2% $29.2 $1.3 57% 21 Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) 6.2% $24.0 $0.6 43% 21 Alteryx (NYSE: AYX) 5.8% $9.8 $0.5 45% 38 Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) 5.5% $13.0 $0.6 41% 20 Square (NYSE: SQ) 4.7% $35.8 $5.1 44% 7.5 Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX) 4.5% $2.4 $1.7 22% 1.3 Total/Average 74.1% $28.2 $1.5 42% 22.8

Data as of May 22, 2020. MRQ = most recent quarter. YOY = year over year. PS = price to sales. Data Source: Yahoo! Finance

These companies are all well established, averaging $1.5 billion in trailing-12-month revenue and have a solid history of growth, which drives the valuations to be significantly higher than the 2.1 market average. Even with lofty price-to-sales ratios, these quality operators have plenty of growth opportunities ahead.

Shopify and Square run small businesses

Shopify was created to help entrepreneurs build websites and sell their goods online. Square was created to help small-business owners take credit card payments. Over the years, both businesses have expanded considerably and now help small-business owners run their entire enterprise.

Even as these two companies face risk with exposure to small-business customers who might struggle in a recession, these operators are resilient. Shopify has seen a surge in traffic during the coronavirus outbreak, and Square accelerated the delivery of its curbside pickup and delivery offering, which increased the adoption of its online store by five times in a few short weeks. Shopify's estimated $78 billion addressable market and Square's $160 billion market opportunity give these software specialists plenty of room to run.

Mercado Libre and Stitch Fix are leading in e-commerce

Amazon.com pioneered the e-commerce movement over 25 years ago, but the practice of buying goods online is still in its infancy. Last quarter, less than 12% of all U.S. retail sales were made online. In Latin America, where Mercado Libre is the leading e-commerce company, the number was 4.2% last year. But this Latin American operator is more than just an online seller: It has a payments business that's growing revenue even faster than its e-commerce business.

Stitch Fix provides its clients a personalized e-commerce clothing service where a stylist makes selections with the help of a data-science driven algorithm. Its 3.5 million active customers are just the beginning, as it eyes the $330 billion spent on clothing and accessories in brick-and-mortar stores in the U.S. and the U.K. last year.

DocuSign and Alteryx make users more productive

The right software tools can drive significant organization productivity. DocuSign's time-saving e-signature process has been adopted by over 589,000 customers and it's digitizing the full contract lifecycle, which could double its addressable market. Alteryx enables data analysts in over 6,400 companies to reduce the time pulling and prepping data and empowers these analysts to do what they do best: find opportunity.

As enterprises look for ways to do more with less, Alteryx and DocuSign are two stocks that will benefit.

Image source: Getty Images.

MongoDB, Okta, and Twilio operate behind the scenes

Even though end-user facing software platforms like Slack are attracting considerable attention, these behind-the-scenes information technology (IT) companies may be a better investment. MongoDB is a database-as-a-service company that's built for today's cloud applications. Okta's identity management services make it easy for IT departments to control access to the applications authorized users need. Twilio allows developers an easy way to build application-driven messages (email, text, and phone calls) for customers.

MongoDB and Okta will continue to grow as cloud computing becomes more prevalent and Twilio will benefit as businesses look to engage customers in new and different ways in this digital era.

Teladoc could eliminate the drive to your next doctor visit

Teladoc provides virtual telehealth services in all places medicine can be practiced, from the hospital to the home. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, telehealth has gotten a huge boost in usage and revenue. As a result, its stock has taken off, but investors should know that the adoption of this technology is still in its early innings. With an aging population and more people getting comfortable using at-home tech, this market leader has plenty of tailwinds to make a dent in a $175 billion market.

Our path to retirement probably won't be a straight line

The short term could be rough for our portfolio. There's significant uncertainty about when the pandemic will end and if millions of unemployed workers will be able to get back to work anytime soon. The U.S. is facing a likely recession that could impact the growth plans of many businesses, including the ones in this article.

But these excellent companies have huge opportunities ahead, proven business models that drive growth, and solid management teams that will enable them to thrive over the long term. Even if a few aren't able to build on their success, holding this diverse group of high-quality growth stocks over the next decade should provide multibagger returns for our portfolio as a whole and allow us to retire like the happy couple pictured above. And that's not just talk, I've got tremendous skin in the game.

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Brian Withers owns shares of Alteryx, Amazon, DocuSign, MercadoLibre, MongoDB, Okta, Shopify, Slack Technologies, Square, Stitch Fix, Teladoc Health, and Twilio. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Alteryx, Amazon, DocuSign, MercadoLibre, MongoDB, Okta, Shopify, Slack Technologies, Square, Stitch Fix, Teladoc Health, and Twilio and recommends the following options: short September 2020 $70 puts on Square, short January 2022 $1940 calls on Amazon, and long January 2022 $1920 calls on Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

