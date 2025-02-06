I’m an Auto Expert: These Are the 5 Best Cars for People Who Don’t Want a Payment

There are many things in life that you need, like food, water, shelter, and an all-expenses-paid beach vacation (well, you can dream). But a monthly car payment shouldn’t be on that list. You maintain your car as well as you can, but eventually, you know you’re going to have to replace it. Fortunately, buying a new car doesn’t have to mean taking out a loan.

According to Blake Shaw, auto expert and author of the All About Wheels blog, there are some used cars with relatively low maintenance costs that you can buy outright without forfeiting reliability. GOBankingRates hopped in the passenger seat as Shaw explained her top picks.

Toyota Yaris

Shaw says that while the Toyota Yaris is a smaller, more unassuming model, it’s incredibly reliable. Its relatively straightforward engineering limits the number of things that can go wrong and keep repair costs down.

“Perfect for city dwellers or first-time buyers, it’s a budget-friendly car that will keep running as long as you need it,” she said.

Honda CR-V

Shaw calls the Honda CR-V a favorite among compact SUVs, praising its versatility, space, and celebrated reliability. Even older models are still considered highly durable, and with proper maintenance, they can exceed 200,000 miles.

“It’s ideal for families or anyone who needs extra cargo space without the added worry of expensive upkeep,” she said.

Mazda3

Who says you have to give up reliability to gain style? Not Shaw, who praises the Mazda3 for combining fun driving dynamics, a sporty look, and efficiency in one chic package.

“Used models are often priced competitively, and they’re known for aging well with routine care,” she added. “Whether you need a sedan or a hatchback, the Mazda3 delivers practicality and flair without breaking the bank.”

Volkswagen Golf

If you’re looking for a car that mixes practicality with personality, Shaw recommends the Volkswagen Golf.

“Known for its solid build quality, it’s reliable if properly maintained, and parts are relatively easy to source,” she said. “A used Golf is a great choice for those who want a compact car with a premium feel.”

Audi A4 (B8 Generation)

Shaw adds that the B8 Audi A4 (2008-2016) is another great model for people seeking a used German car — provided you find one with a clean service record to avoid expensive surprises.

“Its quattro all-wheel-drive system makes it great for various weather conditions, and its sleek interior adds a touch of refinement,” she said.

