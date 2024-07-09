I’m an Arizona Native: 5 Financial Reasons I Won’t Retire Here

Sheila M. has lived in Tempe, Arizona, her whole life. She loves the state’s beauty and culture, but as she gets closer to retirement, she’s decided to move away. It wasn’t easy, but Sheila found some big money reasons to retire somewhere else.

“I never thought I’d leave Arizona,” Sheila shared. “But when I looked at my retirement budget, I realized staying here might not be the best choice for my wallet.”

Here’s why Sheila’s planning to retire outside of Arizona.

Housing Is Getting Too Expensive

Arizona homes, especially in popular retirement spots, cost way more now than they used to.

“I bought my first Tempe house for a steal 30 years ago,” Sheila said. “Now? Forget about it. Even if I sold my place, I couldn’t afford a nice spot in a retirement community. And don’t get me started on property taxes and insurance! Truly, do not. My kids complain about it.”

Sky-High Air Conditioning Bills

Arizona heat means you’re always running the AC, which isn’t cheap.

“My summer electric bills are high,” Sheila shared. “And it’s only getting hotter. I worry about keeping my house cool enough when I’m older without going broke.”

Water Worries

The Southwest’s ongoing drought means water might get scarce and pricey.

“Water bills keep going up,” Sheila explained. “With Lake Mead drying up, who knows how bad it’ll get? I don’t want to stress about having enough water in my golden years.”

Getting Around Is Tough Without a Car

Most Arizona cities don’t have great public transportation. That’s a problem if you can’t drive anymore.

“I drive everywhere now,” said Sheila. “But what happens when I can’t? Without good buses or trains, I might end up spending a fortune on Ubers or taxis.”

Healthcare Costs Might Skyrocket

Arizona has some good hospitals, but Sheila’s worried about future healthcare costs.

“Our state hasn’t done as much as others to keep healthcare affordable,” Sheila shared. “I’ve got a few health issues, so I need to think about medical bills down the road.”

Sheila admits it’s not just about money. “The politics here are getting too conservative for me,” she said. “Plus, the idea of 110-degree summers when I’m 80? As my grandkids say, ‘that’s a hard pass.'”

Even though she’s leaving, Sheila still loves Arizona. “I’ll miss the sunsets and the desert,” she shared. “But I need to do what’s best for my bank account in retirement.”

Sheila’s story shows how tricky retirement planning can be. While lots of people still retire in Arizona, some locals like Sheila are looking elsewhere for a cheaper, more comfortable life.

As she packs up to leave, Sheila has some advice for other Arizonans thinking about retirement: “Do the math. Yeah, we don’t pay tax on Social Security, but that’s not the whole picture. Think about all your costs, now and in 20 years. You want to enjoy retirement, not worry about money all the time.”

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: I'm an Arizona Native: 5 Financial Reasons I Won't Retire Here

