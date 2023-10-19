I’m an Uber Driver: These 3 Tricks Save Me At Least $50 a Month on Gas

Michael Martin is the founder of RPG Overload, a gaming site that offers tips, reviews and commentary on the latest hardware, software, releases, conventions and trends. He’s been immersed in the tech and gaming industries for 10 years and he has successfully monetized his site — but even so, you can never have cash coming in from too many places.

Martin supplements his income and website revenue by driving for Uber — and the last thing he wants to do is spend more than he has to on the gas that fuels his car and his side hustle.

“As a rideshare driver, saving money on gas is a game-changer for my earnings,” said Martin. Here are his top strategies for saving money at the gas station.

The Right Apps Can Save You up to $0.25 per Gallon

Martin and countless other rideshare drivers swear by a few essential apps that help them find the cheapest gas wherever they drive and pay them back wherever they fill up.

GasBuddy

GasBuddy has amassed a loyal following by helping users shop for the lowest price without driving around from station to station.

“GasBuddy is my go-to app for tracking gas prices,” said Martin. “It provides real-time information about nearby gas stations and their prices. I always aim to fill up at stations with lower prices, and GasBuddy helps me locate the best deals on my route.”

But the app can do even more. The GasBuddy card can save you up to $0.25 per gallon — five times more than the app — and there’s no credit check required. Just link it to your existing debit card when you buy gas or you can pay with your accumulated points.

Waze

Waze pioneered the social GPS movement, but gas-conscious drivers use the app for more than just getting from here to there.

“I use Waze not just for navigation but also to find the most fuel-efficient routes,” said Martin. “Waze considers real-time traffic conditions and suggests routes that may help me save on both time and gas.”

Like GasBuddy, you can also use it to find the cheapest gas near you. Just type “gas stations” into the “where to?” search bar.

Upside

Upside works differently than the first two apps by paying you back with each purchase at participating restaurants, convenience stores, grocery stores, and gas stations.

“Upside provides cash back on gas purchases at participating stations,” said Martin. “I simply upload a picture of my receipt through the app, and I earn cash back, which can be transferred to my bank account.”

Ibotta

Like Upside, Ibotta is a cash-back app, although it’s best known for retail stores and supermarkets — but it can save you money on fuel, too.

“Ibotta is a cash-back app that offers rebates on various purchases, including gas,” said Martin. “By linking my loyalty cards and submitting receipts, I earn cash back that I can later transfer to my bank account.”

Use Rewards Cards and Sign Up for Loyalty Programs

Apps are one way to save money and get paid back when you fill up — but not the only way. The credit card in your wallet or the gas station itself can take some of the bite out of your gas bill, too.

If You’re Loyal to a Brand, Get Paid for Your Allegiance

Whether you frequent the same gas station out of habit, convenience, a lack of options or because you just like one better than the rest, it’s almost certain to have a loyalty program that rewards frequent fill-ups.

“Many gas stations have their own rewards programs,” said Martin. “I’ve signed up for these programs to earn discounts or cash back on fuel purchases. Programs like Shell’s Fuel Rewards or Exxon Mobil Rewards+ offer points or discounts for loyal customers.”

Cash-Back Credit Cards Can Put Money Back in Your Wallet

Flat-rate cash back cards like Citi DoubleCash and Wells Fargo Active Cash pay you a generous 2% back on all purchases, gas included. But if you can keep up with rotating categories, you can do much better than 2% at the pump.

“I have a credit card that offers cash back on gas purchases,” said Martin. “Cards like Chase Freedom or Discover it Cash Back have rotating categories that often include gas stations. I make sure to use these cards when filling up.”

Chase Freedom, which Martin carries, offers up to 5% back at gas stations with some restrictions. Wells Fargo Autograph pays unlimited 3X points for gas.

Drive Smoothly and Be Kind to Your Car

One of the best ways to save money on gas is to drive and maintain your car responsibly and with an eye toward fuel economy.

The Big 3: Keep Up With Regular Maintenance

The Department of Energy says that focusing solely on a trio of maintenance tasks can improve your fuel economy by up to 4% — and Martin is fanatical about all three.

“Keeping my car well-maintained is crucial for fuel efficiency,” he said. “Regular oil changes, proper tire inflation, and a well-maintained engine contribute to better gas mileage.”

Save Gas — And Perhaps a Life — By Playing It Cool Behind the Wheel

The Department of Energy says that aggressive driving — speeding and rapid braking and accelerating — is the biggest fuel hog of all. It can reduce your gas mileage by up to 30% on the highway and up to 40% in stop-and-go traffic. No app or rewards card can compensate for that, a fact that Martin knows well.

“I’ve adopted a smooth driving style to maximize fuel efficiency,” he said. “Avoiding rapid acceleration and unnecessary idling helps me get more miles per gallon. By combining these strategies, I’ve managed to significantly cut down on my gas expenses, allowing me to increase my overall earnings as a rideshare driver. It’s all about being strategic and taking advantage of available tools and programs.”

While both mileage and the price of gas vary from day to day, typical savings total at least $50 per month.

