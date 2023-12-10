I’m an Interior Designer: Don’t Waste Your Money on These 5 Home Trends in 2024

The new year is a great time to refresh your home. Whether you’re looking to get your pad prepped for resale in 2024 or you just plan to sell down the line, it’s best to avoid any decorating or renovation projects that are no longer in style, as it will be hard to recoup these costs when it comes time to sell.

GOBankingRates spoke with Alice Moszczynski, an interior designer at Planner 5D, about the now outdated home trends you shouldn’t waste your money on in 2024.

Overly Trendy Wallpaper

“While bold and unique wallpaper designs can add personality to a space, overly trendy patterns can quickly become outdated,” Moszczynski said. “Investing in wallpaper that follows fleeting design fads may lead to the need for frequent updates, resulting in unnecessary expenses.”

Instead, opt for timeless, versatile designs.

“[These] can provide longevity and flexibility in the overall design of a space,” she said.

Rose Gold Accents

If you’re replacing knobs, handles, or bathroom or kitchen fixtures, stay away from rose gold.

“Once a popular choice for adding warmth and sophistication, rose gold accents have become saturated in the market, making them a risky investment,” Moszczynski said. “I now advise against this trend, as it may quickly feel overused and lose its novelty. I prefer going for classic metallic finishes like gold or silver that can provide a more enduring sense of elegance.”

Barn Doors

“Initially praised for their rustic charm and space-saving features, barn doors are falling out of favor,” Moszczynski said. “This is probably my least favorite trend and feels very overused. This has led to a sense of predictability, and their functionality does not always justify the visual impact.”

Instead, go for more classic designs.

All-White Kitchens

All-white kitchens have fallen out of favor for discerning buyers.

“All-white kitchens have long been associated with a clean and timeless look; however, I’d caution against investing too heavily in this trend,” Moszczynski said. “The stark monochromatic palette can be challenging to maintain, showing wear and tear more visibly. Additionally, the trend has become somewhat predictable, so I suggest incorporating warmer tones and diverse materials for a more inviting and enduring kitchen design.”

Chevron Patterns

When redoing flooring, backsplashes or other tiles, avoid chevron patterns.

“Once a popular choice for adding dynamic visual interest, chevron patterns are now a design choice that may quickly feel dated,” Moszczynski said. “The trend’s overexposure in various applications, from flooring to textiles, has led to a sense of saturation. I’d recommend exploring alternative geometric patterns or more subtle ways to introduce movement and texture into a space without committing to a bold pattern.”

