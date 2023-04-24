I’m an Extreme Couponer: Here’s How I Save on Groceries

Once upon a time, not so very long ago, extreme couponing looked pretty whacky. A TLC show that aired in 2011 called “Extreme Couponers” captured the phenomenon. It showed bargain hunters dumpster diving for deals and featured a coupon-themed birthday party. It was entertaining stuff, but it didn’t seem entirely sane.

Well, extreme couponing has, for better or worse (though probably better), gotten a makeover since then, and it’s now much more approachable and far less eccentric than it was previously shown to be.

Joanie Demer, co-author of bestselling book “Pick Another Checkout Lane, Honey” and co-founder of The Krazy Coupon Lady, is the perfect example of an extreme couponer who has proven that the practice is both doable and advisable. She uses extreme couponing to radically save on groceries.

“With grocery costs skyrocketing, I found a way to recession-proof my food budget, thanks to grocery store coupons and ‘better-than-free’ savings hacks I’ve found along the way,” Demer told GOBankingRates.

The average American family spends between $225 and $360 per week, according to US New & World Report.

“I have a family of five — which includes a teenager and a pre-teen — and spend about $200 a week on groceries,” Demer said, “purchasing the foods everyone wants, all while saving.”

Here’s exactly how Demer saves on groceries as an extreme couponer.

Using Multiple Forms of Coupons

Demer keeps her eyes peeled for coupons, looking in newspapers, online and on the back of receipts.

“I also love digital coupons because there’s no clipping involved,” Demer said. “You can also sign up for a loyalty program at your local grocery store to receive coupons, and there are even stores that allow coupons at curbside pickup.”

Tapping Loyalty Programs

Among the easiest ways to save is by signing up for store loyalty programs.

“There are 17 free loyalty programs that offer various benefits to shoppers,” Demer said. “These programs allow customers to earn points for purchases, receive access to exclusive discounts and promotions and even receive free samples and products. By signing up for these programs, shoppers can also receive personalized recommendations and offers based on their shopping habits.”

These loyalty programs are offered by a number of grocery stores, and chances are you have one in your area that provides one.

“By taking advantage of these loyalty programs, shoppers can save money on their grocery bills and even earn rewards for future purchases,” Demer said. “Last month, I was able to stock up on free Ben & Jerry’s ice cream at Kroger, and I just got a free Ragu Pasta Sauce for dinner this week.”

Shopping Around

Shopping around is critical to saving money, so check your loyalty at the door.

“Knowing the cheapest grocery store is key — and it’s not Walmart,” Demer said. “It’s a good idea to shop around and compare prices at different stores to find the best deals. Stores rotate sales, so you may need to shop at multiple stores in the same week to get the cheapest prices for each item on your shopping list. For example, one week, CVS may have the best deal on toothpaste but Walgreens has the better deal on toilet paper. Thankfully, both of these locations are relatively close to me, so I can go to both to get each deal.”

Using Cash-Back Apps

Cash-back apps such as Ibotta, Checkout 51 and Fetch Rewards can save you significant money at checkout.

“Shoppers can download them onto their smartphones, browse available offers and submit receipts for eligible purchases,” Demer said. “By combining cash-back offers with coupons and taking advantage of bonuses and referral programs, shoppers can maximize their savings. Using multiple cash-back apps can also help shoppers save even more money. With these apps, it’s possible to earn significant rebates on everyday purchases, making it easier to stick to a budget and save money on groceries.”

Shopping at Discount Grocery Stores

Discount stores like Aldi offer fantastic deals on groceries because they cut corners in other, less essential areas. For instance, consumers have to pay a quarter to rent a shopping cart.

“At Aldi, their primary aim is to provide you with premium goods while saving you money,” Demer said. “Any unnecessary products or services are excluded as part of their strategy to maintain low operating costs. Unlike Walmart, they do not offer a vast array of items. By limiting its core selection, Aldi can reduce their inventory, leading to a smaller store size and a lower rental expense.”

Buying Certain Items in Bulk

Buying in bulk at warehouse superstores isn’t always the cheapest way to go, but it is for select items.

“Plus, if you are just looking to save money quickly and not chase sales or clip coupons, this may be your best option to save money,” Demer said. “Certain products are best to buy at Sam’s Club — like paper towels and canned soup. Plan to buy your beverages, including your coffee K-cups at Costco. You’ll save more buying those items at Sam’s than bothering with coupons and sales.”

Planning Your Family Meals Around Sales

Meal planning is crucial to savings, but you need to get very strategic about it, and base your meal plan around what’s on sale at grocery stores that week.

“So, instead of randomly picking out ingredients at the grocery store and hoping for the best, take a few minutes to plan out your meals for the week,” Demer said. “Not only will it help you save money, but it’ll also make your life a lot easier. You won’t have to stress about what to cook every night or order out because I’m panicking over what to make.”

