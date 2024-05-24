I’m an Etiquette Expert — 5 Ways To Avoid Being Seen as ‘Cheap’ Even When You’re Rich

Jenny Dreizen, a modern etiquette expert, podcast host, and author of “Simple Scripts to Support Your People: What to Say When You Don’t Know What to Say,” recently explained the difference between being frugal and a cheapskate.

“Someone who is frugal is looking to be wise with their spending,” Dreizen said. “Someone who is a ‘cheapskate’ is most preoccupied with spending as little as possible.”

We spoke to Dreizen and other personal finance experts about how to maintain the right balance between smart spending and generosity. Here are five ways to avoid being seen as “cheap” even when you’re rich.

1. Tip Well

Tipping generously is a meaningful way to show appreciation and respect for hard work.

The appropriate amount you should tip depends on the service or situation. For example, the average restaurant tip is between 18 and 20%. Delivery services get between 15 and 20%. Hotel employees receive tips of $3 to $5 a day.

Generosity brightens someone else’s day while reflecting well on your character.

2. Understand Value vs. Cost

Well-made clothes, durable furniture, and a reliable car may cost more upfront but save you money in the long run without being flashy.

Christine Hsu, a real estate investor who hit the millionaire net worth status by 35, considered the best minivan option for her family. Hsu made the decision based on long-term value because they didn’t want to be stuck with continuous breakdowns and expensive maintenance costs.

“We went with a used, known, reliable make and model of a minivan that we know will last us for over a decade.”

3. Negotiate Wisely

Everyone loves a good bargain, but there’s a fine line between negotiating and haggling.

Negotiating at big stores or for large purchases is generally acceptable. Know when to negotiate and when it’s better to pay the asking price.

4. Make It Personal

Americans spent an average of $975 on holiday gifts last year, according to Gallup Research.

But you don’t have to spend a lot of money to show you care.

“Walks, phone calls, a laze in the park, and coffee are all good ideas,” Dreizen said. “Additionally, having someone over for dinner is a nice way to enjoy time together that won’t require them to spend money and also doesn’t make them feel like charity.”

5. Give the Gift of Time

Time is an investment that we can never get back. However, you can invest in your loved ones, community, and causes you care about by donating your time and resources.

Each volunteer hour is worth about $32 in the U.S. and can be applied to several activities. According to Points of Light, one of the world’s leading volunteer services, the average hour of professional pro bono services is $195.

Volunteering, offering your expertise to help a friend, and hosting a gathering are all ways to share what you know and have with others in need. Giving back to others might be the biggest flex of all.

