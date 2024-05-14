I’m an Auto Expert: These 11 Cars Cost More To Drive Than They Are Worth

According to Kelley Blue Book, the average transaction price of a new vehicle in the U.S. in March was $47,218, a decrease of 1.0% from February and down 2.7% year-over-year. However, new-vehicle prices in the U.S. remain inflated, nearly 14% higher compared to February 2021, per Cox Automotive.

Everything related to driving is expensive now, from gas and manufacturer’s suggested retail prices (MSRPs) and financing, to repairs and insurance. As Forbes notes, it cost $12,182 a year, or $1,015 a month, to own and operate a new car, up 13.6% from 2022 when the total cost was $10,728 a year, or $894 per month.

And as car companies continue to make bigger vehicles and Americans continue to buy them in droves, most drivers aren’t saving much money on the purchase or on fuel economy. Larger vehicles burn through more gas than smaller cars, but some bulkier models are less fuel efficient than others.

According to Jeff S. Bartlett, managing editor for the autos team at Consumer Reports (CR), “there is particular pain at the pump for large vehicles with low fuel economy. We see this play out with full-sized SUVs and trucks because those vehicles tend to be the thirstiest and have the biggest tanks.”

The following 11 SUV and pickup truck models are the worst wallet raiders, according to Bartlett. All have CR miles per gallon (mpg) test results ranging from 14 to 18 (combined city and highway driving) and cost between $83 to $110 to fill their tanks. Also listed are gas tank capacities and 2024 MSRPs, per Consumer Reports.

1. Cadillac Escalade

Cost To Fill Tank: $88

$88 CR mpg: Overall 16 (City 10, Hwy 23)

Overall 16 (City 10, Hwy 23) Gas Tank Capacity: 24 gallons

24 gallons 2024 MSRP Range: $81,895-$155,295

2. Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Cost To Fill Tank: $88

$88 CR mpg: Overall 17 (City11 , Hwy 24)

Overall 17 (City11 , Hwy 24) Gas Tank Capacity: 24gallons

24gallons 2024 MSRP Range: $36,800-$69,900

3. Chevrolet Suburban

Cost To Fill Tank: $103

$103 CR mpg: Overall 16 (City 11, Hwy 22)

Overall 16 (City 11, Hwy 22) Gas Tank Capacity: 28 gallons

28 gallons 2024 MSRP Range: $57,600-$82,900

4. Chevrolet Tahoe

Cost To Fill Tank: $88

$88 CR mpg: Overall 17 (City 11, Hwy 24)

Overall 17 (City 11, Hwy 24) Gas Tank Capacity: 24 gallons

24 gallons 2024 MSRP Range: $54,600-$79,900

5. Ford Expedition

Cost To Fill Tank: $102

$102 CR mpg: Overall 16 (City 11, Hwy 23)

Overall 16 (City 11, Hwy 23) Gas Tank Capacity: 27.8 gallons

27.8 gallons 2024 MSRP Range: $54,555-$86,695

6. Infiniti QX80

Cost To Fill Tank: $96

$96 CR mpg: Overall 15 (City 11, Hwy 21)

Overall 15 (City 11, Hwy 21) Gas Tank Capacity: 26 gallons

26 gallons 2024 MSRP Range: $74,150-$88,450

7. Nissan Armada

Cost To Fill Tank: $96

$96 CR mpg: Overall 14 (City 10, Hwy 20)

Overall 14 (City 10, Hwy 20) Gas Tank Capacity: 26 gallons

26 gallons 2024 MSRP Range: $56,520-$71,590

8. Nissan Titan

Cost To Fill Tank: $96

$96 CR mpg: Overall 16 (City 11, Hwy 22)

Overall 16 (City 11, Hwy 22) Gas Tank Capacity: 26 gallons

26 gallons 2024 MSRP Range: $46,690-$63,670

9. Ram 1500

Cost To Fill Tank: $96

$96 CR mpg: Overall 17 (City 11, Hwy 24)

Overall 17 (City 11, Hwy 24) Gas Tank Capacity: 26 gallons

26 gallons 2024 MSRP Range: $39,420-$96,340

10. Toyota Sequoia

Cost To Fill Tank: $83

$83 CR mpg: Overall 18 (City 12, Hwy 23)

Overall 18 (City 12, Hwy 23) Gas Tank Capacity: 22.5 gallons

22.5 gallons 2024 MSRP Range: $61,275-$81,265

11. Toyota Tundra

Cost To Fill Tank: $110

$110 CR mpg: Overall 17 (City 12, Hwy 23)

Overall 17 (City 12, Hwy 23) Gas Tank Capacity: 32.2 gallons

32.2 gallons 2024 MSRP Range: $39,965-$78,845

