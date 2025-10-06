I’m an Airbnb Millionaire: Follow These 3 Steps To Earn $250K in Rental Income

Want to earn $250,000 in five years from Airbnb rentals? Bill Faeth, founder of the short-term rental brand Build STR Wealth and author of the upcoming book “Super Properties,” has done just that — and built a $26 million real estate portfolio along the way. He shared his top strategies for turning short-term rentals into long-term wealth with GOBankingRates.

Find Out: Codie Sanchez: How Much Money Can You Make With a Vending Machine Side Hustle?

Read Next: 6 Clever Ways to Pocket an Extra $1K This Month

“The fastest path to $250,000 in five years isn’t about buying dozens of Airbnbs,” Faeth said. “It’s about building a handful of ‘super properties’ that maximize your return on investment.”

Here are the three steps to start earning serious money from Airbnbs.

Step 1: Pick the Right Market

Most new investors fail before they start because they buy in the wrong market. The key is looking beyond the “hot” markets everyone is targeting.

Smart investors identify secondary and tertiary markets with strong demand drivers, less competition and room for growth. When you buy in the right market, you protect your downside and set yourself up for outsized returns from day one.

Learn More: I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: Here’s How I Use ChatGPT To Make a Lot of Money

Step 2: Create a Super Property

Average properties deliver average results. A “super property” is strategically designed to stand out through thoughtful amenities, design and experiences that command premium rates and drive repeat bookings.

It’s not about size — it’s about creating something memorable that consistently outperforms the market.

Step 3: Manage It Like a Business

Most hosts treat short-term rentals like a hobby instead of a business. Successful hosts optimize revenue with data-driven tools, actively nurture guest relationships and maintain consistent standards that rival top hotels.

Operating at this level is what transforms a good property into a “super property” that generates $50,000-plus in annual income.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: I’m an Airbnb Millionaire: Follow These 3 Steps To Earn $250K in Rental Income

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.