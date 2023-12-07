I’m a Travel Agent: Here Are 7 Things To Consider Before Booking Your Holiday Flight

Sunday, Nov. 26, was the busiest travel day in history at United States airports. According to the Transportation Security Administration, nearly 3 million people were screened at security checkpoints.

If a similar amount of foot traffic is in store for airports this Christmas, savvy travelers need to solidify their holiday travel plans now.

Hans Mast, a travel agent who handles 24/7 emergency customer service at Golden Rule Travel, shared with GOBankingRates everything travelers need to consider before booking a flight for the holidays.

Book Your Flight Well in Advance

Travelers who book early flights receive an almost endless amount of benefits, including deals, preferred seats and overall peace of mind. Mast recommends booking at least two to three months in advance. Otherwise, travelers who book closer to the holidays are stuck paying skyrocketing prices.

What about flying on the holiday? Mast, who has been in the travel industry his entire life, said travelers who choose to fly on the actual holiday often benefit from it. Typically, airports are a little less crowded and flights are cheaper.

However, if you’re flying home or going somewhere with set plans on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, this might not be your best bet. Weigh this idea against any personal holiday plans before making your decision.

Pay With a Credit Card That Has Travel Benefits

Once you head to checkout, Mast recommends paying with a credit card that has travel incentives — e.g., reward points or travel insurance.

Choosing a credit card loaded with travel perks, Mast said, can transform the travel experience from “mundane to marvelous.”

Always Invest In Travel Insurance

“Think of travel insurance as the Gandalf to your Frodo — a wise and protective presence on your journey,” Mast said. “It can cover cancellations, medical emergencies and other unexpected scenarios. The holidays are unpredictable, and it’s better to be safe than sorry.”

Review Cancellation Policies

If you’re planning to book a hotel stay in addition to your flight, Mast recommends reviewing the hotel’s fine print about cancellation policies.

Many hotels have stricter policies during the holidays, and a sudden flight cancellation could put you at odds with being able to check in on time. If you’re concerned your plans may unexpectedly change or would not like to put yourself in a position to risk it at all, Mast said, you should look into flexible booking options.

Pick Your Flight Type Wisely

Should you fly direct or use a connecting flight? The answer ultimately depends on your budget.

Booking a direct flight, Mast said, helps travelers reduce risks of delays and missed connections. Travelers on tight budgets, however, may opt for a connecting flight to save money. If this sounds like your travel itinerary, Mast advises being prepared for potential seasonal plot twists such as snowstorms.

Check Your Passport and Visa Requirements for International Travel

Flying international this holiday season? Mast recommends checking your passport and visa requirements well in advance. Travelers also should keep digital copies of important documents handy in the event they need them.

Don’t Overpack

It happens to the best of us. We’ll pack too many things into our suitcase and suddenly the carry-on needs to be checked in — and possibly paid for, depending on your airline.

To avoid overpacking, Mast said, travelers need to think like Santa Claus. Make a list of essentials you need, check it twice and don’t pack any more than that.

