I’m a Travel Agent: Here Are 6 Plane Tickets I’d Never Buy

Flying can be a hassle. But buying the wrong plane ticket makes it even worse.

There are few things worse than air travel mishaps, such as missed connection flights, missing luggage, or fighting over assigned seats. So, to help you avoid the headaches, we consulted with a travel agent on the worst types of plane tickets available (and why you should avoid them).

We chatted with travel expert Greg Johnson, travel blogger at ClubThrifty.com and owner of Travel Blue Book Travel Agency, to share his insights on the worst types of plane tickets you can buy.

Basic Economy Flights

Basic economy is the lowest-cost fare for most airlines. But these tickets are inflexible, and Johnson isn’t a fan.

“I try to avoid basic economy flights at all costs,” said Johnson. “Although ticket prices for basic economy flights are usually cheaper than the main cabin, any savings you receive may not be worth it. For starters, you won’t be allowed to select a seat and will be assigned on at check-in instead. This almost always means you’ll be put in a middle seat for the duration of your flight. You may also be hit with other fees–including fees for checked and even carry-on luggage.”

Multiple Layovers

Having a layover may be a necessity for some routes, but multiple layovers are just plain exhausting. Johnson says to avoid them at all costs.

“Both domestic and international flights with more than one layover can be problematic,” he said. “Each time you have a layover, you risk the chance of missing your next flight. If one segment of your itinerary is delayed or canceled, it can completely disrupt the rest of your trip. This can be a major headache and may not be worth the risk – even if the airfare is cheaper.”

Red-Eye Layovers

Want to catch some z’s while traveling? Red-eye flights may seem appealing but can ruin part of your trip. Johnson specifically said to avoid any overnight flight that has a layover.

“Flights with overnight layovers may save you money, but they can also cost you in the end,” he said. “If you book a flight with an overnight layover, you’ll either end up sleeping in the airport – which is never fun – or you’ll need to book a hotel for the evening, the cost of which could negate any savings you received in the first place. Plus, getting to your destination is often the least enjoyable part of your trip. Who wants to stretch out their travel days any longer than they have to?”

Third-Party Websites

Booking through a third party might seem like a great way to save money, but it may cost you more.

“Buying airline tickets through third-party sites can be a pain,” said Johnson. “It’s one of those things where it is ‘fine until it isn’t’.” If all goes well, there is nothing to worry about. However, if something goes wrong or things change, you’re stuck dealing with the third-party site and not the airline directly.”

Flights With Limited Routes

If you’re booking flights that only have one flight option for the week, or through a budget airline with limited routes, you’re putting your travel plans at risk.

“Be cautious about purchasing flights with airlines that have limited routes to and from your destination,” said Johnson. “If there is a schedule change, you could end up missing part – or all – of your trip. Sure you may be entitled to a refund for your airfare, but that doesn’t help you get to your destination. For example, if you are supposed to fly to Miami on Tuesday but your flight gets canceled, some carriers may not have another flight available until Thursday or Friday. That is obviously a problem and could cost you extra money in the end.”

What You Should Do Instead

Now that you know which plane tickets to avoid, here’s what to do instead:

Book economy plus. Instead of booking basic economy, at least upgrade to the main cabin, a flexible fare, or economy plus. This allows much more flexibility, you can pick your seat, and you can avoid additional fees.

Find direct flights (if possible). Layovers are sometimes cheaper, but if you can find a direct flight for a similar price, book it. Layovers mean more potential travel interruptions and issues, plus a much longer travel day.

Try early morning flights (instead of red-eye flights). If you’re booking a flight with a layover, make sure it leaves early in the morning. That way you can “potentially” still get there the same day and not lose an additional day to travel exhaustion.

Book directly with airlines. Instead of using a third-party site, book directly with the airline. You can get more help if things go sideways, and they can accommodate changes much easier than working through a third party.

Make sure you have a backup plan. If you book a flight with limited routes, make sure you have a backup plan in place in case of schedule changes.

