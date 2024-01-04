I’m a Shopping Expert: Here’s How I Do All My Grocery Shopping for $350 at Costco

As prices rise across the board, many families are feeling the crunch and looking for ways to cut costs on groceries without sacrificing nutrition or quality.

That’s why we turned to shopping expert Nathan Jacobs, who manages to keep his family of four fed for around $350 a month through savvy shopping at the popular bulk retailer.

“I’m pretty much a Costco ninja,” said Jacobs. “For my four-person crew, we’re all about that Costco life. We spend around 300 to 400 bucks a month, but we’re talking full coverage — groceries, house stuff, even the odd tech and clothes.”

But how does he do it? Here’s what he shared with us about how he sticks to his budget by shopping at Costco.

Make Detailed Grocery Lists

“The golden rule?” asked Jacobs. Well, it’s simple: “Stick to the shopping list. It’s way too easy to get sidetracked by all the cool stuff at Costco,” he said.

A list prevents overspending from impulse buys when you’re surrounded by tempting products. Inventory what you already have and make meal plans for the week before writing your all-important list.

Strategically Buy Food in Bulk

From pantry goods to household essentials, some of the best values at Costco come from buying certain items in bulk. Shelf-stable staples like grains, oils, spices, and canned goods can offer major savings versus regular supermarkets when purchased in large quantities.

So, as long as you have the room, feel free to go a little nuts on bulk items at Costco to rack up the savings. Oh, and don’t forget to pick up Costco’s excellent nuts, too!

Load Up On Fresh Meat & Produce

In addition to non-perishable goods, Costco offers budget-friendly prices on fresh meat and produce, shared Jacobs. You can stock up the freezer with bulk packages of proteins for far less than what you’d pay elsewhere. And seasonal fruits and veggies are always affordable at Costco.

Don’t Overlook the Kirkland Brand

Kirkland is Costco’s exclusive store brand, but don’t write it off as just generic products.

“It’s a game changer,” Jacobs said. “It’s like getting the fancy stuff without the fancy price tag.”

Kirkland items often meet or exceed the quality of national brands, at rock-bottom pricing. From almonds to dishwashing liquid to clothing, the Kirkland name represents serious savings.

Check Prices Before Buying

Even though Costco is known for low prices overall, experts say it pays to verify you’re getting the best deal. Quickly check Costco sticker prices against other retailers using apps or sites like RetailMeNot on must-have items. A little comparison shopping can equal bigger savings at checkout.

Use Available Coupons

Combining Costco’s member coupon books (don’t forget those digital ones too!) with the already-low warehouse prices is how the pros roll. Strategically stacking discounts can add up to major savings over time. So be sure to scout out and exploit any coupons you can on each visit.

Shop Early To Beat Crowds

The early bird gets…the peaceful, stress-free Costco shopping experience. See what we did there? All jokes aside, going early morning or late evening on a weekday lets you stroll solo with ample time to decide exactly what your family needs. No impatient lines or jam-packed aisles adding pressure to your savvy shopping mission.

Divide and Conquer

Experts agree that having a plan once you enter the store is critical for the savvy Costco shopper. Split your list by area of the store and have family members tackle each section separately. Reconvene later to review and make final purchases together. Bonus: It minimizes impulse purchases because you don’t have to backtrack through those tempting aisles!

Fuel Up

Don’t just zoom past the gas pumps on your way out. Fill that tank up with discounted Costco gas that’s high quality. Between fuel savings and cash back rewards, you’re making out like a true bargain bandit.

Don’t Forget Your Bags

While not a money saving tip, Costco doesn’t provide bags, so don’t forget to bring your own reusable totes on each haul to minimize expenditures and unnecessary waste for a win-win. Bonus tip: keep permanent bags stashed in your car trunk for impulse stops.

