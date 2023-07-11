I’m a Shopping Expert: Here Are 6 Tips for Scoring the Best Deals on Prime Day

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, Prime Day could make the subscription worth the cost in just a few clicks. The annual shopping event features some really amazing deals across the online retailer’s website. With some strategic planning, open-mindedness and a little self-control, you can walk away with everything on your wish list without wrecking your budget.

One tactic we want to share is to get invited directly by Amazon to save big. To unlock these bargains, visit the Prime Day page and request invitations to buy the items you want. You’ll then receive emails from Amazon with unique purchase links and ordering instructions once Prime Day comes around.

We asked Trae Bodge, shopping expert at Truetrae.com, for extra pointers on how to make sure your Prime Day is as successful as can be.

Shop in Advance

Success on Prime Day requires preparation. Make sure you have an easily accessible list to hop on those deals as soon as you can.

“If there are specific things you are shopping for, add them to your cart and click ‘save for later,’ or add them to your wish list on the Amazon app,” Bodge said. “Once Prime Day arrives, you can view those items and see if they are on sale.”

Watch Key Departments

Make sure to check on the key departments with the most deals as well, like technology or appliances.

“Tech and home [products] are really the stars of the show on Prime Day,” Bodge said. “We will see deals from thousands of brands, but the most exciting tech deals will be on Amazon-owned brands. We also often see strong deals from other brands on items like TVs, laptops, tablets, phone accessories and small home appliances. I’m also hearing about a lot of beauty deals, [with most] in the 30% off or more range.”

Assess the Deal

Sometimes, a sale isn’t really a great deal. Before adding a product to your online shopping cart, you should consider the regular price and price history.

“If there’s an item on sale that is rarely on sale, I’ll consider buying it,” Bodge said. “For items that are regularly discounted, I look for deep discounts, like 30% or more.”

Compare Your Options

Prime Day is exciting, but don’t let your search for the best price stop there. Other retailers may have their own deals to compete with Prime Day, so get creative with where you look.

“Don’t assume Amazon has the best price,” Bodge warned. “Keep in mind that other retailers — like Target, Walmart, Best Buy and more — are also planning sales. Smart shoppers should shop around to make sure they are getting the best deal.”

Set Notifications

Don’t forget to use the tech resources at your disposal — like apps or cloud-based software — that’ll notify you when a deal is active.

“I would also use the Slickdeals deal alert feature to set an alert for items you are interested in buying,” Bodge said. “You’ll receive a notification when the item goes on sale, and it may not be on Amazon!”

Beware of Scams

Prime Day is prime time for online scammers. You may get fake emails with phishing links to track fake Amazon purchases or to visit other websites that claim to offer Prime Day deals. You can protect yourself by ignoring communication from senders you don’t know and safeguarding your personal information.

Not a Prime Member?

While you can’t participate in the Prime Day shopping festivities if you’re not a Prime Member, you can still make your wallet happy while shopping through the online retailer. We’ve compiled 23 secret ways to save money on Amazon. For starters, you can opt for no-rush shipping, apply coupons to your order or shop for open-box item deals through the Amazon Warehouse.

Pro Tip: Stores like Staples, Lowes and Walmart will price-match Amazon.

Recent Return Policy Change

You might need to return some of your Prime Day purchases to Amazon. If you do, be aware that the retailer might charge you a small return fee if you decide to ship an item back through UPS and there is a return location closer to your delivery address.

