I’m a Shopping Expert: 6 Top Purchases I Make Every January

The new year brings fresh starts, ambitious goals and — for shopping experts — stellar savings opportunities. As retailers clear out inventory from the holiday season, January becomes prime time for scoring discounts across categories. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your fitness gear, tech devices, winter wardrobe or home goods, the first month of the year has some of the best deals.

Experts: Make These 7 Money Resolutions If You Want To Become Rich on an Average Salary

Read Next: Pocket an Extra $400 a Month With This Simple Hack

That’s why GOBankingRates talked to veteran bargain hunters to find out which products will be majorly marked down after the holidays. Here’s what’s on their shopping lists this January.

Bulk Up Your Home Gym

According to Samantha Landau, a consumer expert at TopCashback, “Gym equipment [and] memberships should be a category to watch for January sales.”

She continued, “This is always a big category, with health and fitness being a popular New Year’s resolution. Whether you’re looking for something bigger, such as a treadmill or elliptical, or even just resistance bands, keep your eye out for deals on fitness-related items this January.”

Landau recommends stores like Dick’s Sporting Goods and Gymshark for fitness equipment. She also advises shoppers to use cash-back sites.

Julie Ramhold, a consumer analyst at DealNews, agrees that now is the time to get the goods to get you fit — especially clothing.

“It’s a great time to shop for activewear,” Ramhold said. “January is when I pick up new yoga pants, leggings and hoodies, too, but other pieces of activewear will see decent discounts, as well. I personally look to Target and Aerie for activewear, because they already have reasonable prices — especially Target — and the sales make them even better.

“Prices at Target are as low as $3 for each item when they’re on sale, and even at full price, quite a few items start at less than $30, which not all activewear brands can boast. Prices at Aerie tend to be a bit more — usually $30 to $50 per item, depending on what you’re buying. Sales can make these better, as well, but it’s worth joining the Real Rewards program, too, in order to earn on every purchase and get perks.”

10 Best Cheap Gym Memberships: Break a Sweat but Not Your Budget

Update Your Tech

Trae Bodge, a smart shopping expert at TrueTrae, explained that “tech January can be a good time to buy select tech items. Because of the Consumer Electronics Show that month, electronics companies that are launching an updated version of a device will often discount the previous generation.”

For deals, Bodge suggested that, for “frugal shoppers like me, an even better approach is to buy used. Sites like MPB.com, which specializes in gently used and warrantied camera and videography equipment, will likely have more stock after the holidays as people sell unwanted holiday gifts. You can also buy used at retailers like Best Buy and Amazon.”

Outfit Your Winter Wardrobe

Bodge also recommended winter apparel deals in January: “Shoppers in need of boots, hats and coats will be pleased to find widespread discounts in this category.”

She also suggested doing an inventory of all your winter wear before you go shopping — that way you won’t double up on the things you already have. Sometimes, the best shopping tip is to make sure you actually need something before you buy it!

Stock Up on Self-Care Essentials

Bodge advised watching for wellness sales in January, too. “Our New Year’s resolutions often include fitness and wellness-related goals, and we can expect sales on supplements and other wellness items at stores like CVS, which is planning a huge, six-week Save Extra Event through Feb. 10,” she shared.

She personally stocks up during this CVS sale. “I’ll take advantage of exclusive savings with my free ExtraCare program membership.”

Score Post-Holiday Home Goods

Bodge said that stores will want to move out their holiday inventory — and are willing to do so at incredibly discounted prices.

“Retailers will be anxious to clear this merchandise out to make room for next season’s items,” she shared. “You can expect discounts in January, making it an ideal time to purchase and store away decorative items for next year’s festivities. Before putting my décor away for next year, I like to see if there’s anything that needs replacing. After all, the discounts will be clearance-level!”

She added that holiday gift bundles are often also available on deep discount. “I love to stock up on holiday-themed sweets and items from my favorite beauty and grooming brands.”

Soft Home Goods

Ramhold shares that January is big for so-called “White Sales,” when retailers discount bedding and bath items to significant lows. “Because of that, I tend to buy new sets of sheets and pillows in January, as well as bath towels if I’m looking for upgrades or just want to replace older sets,” she shared.

She continued, “Because Target sells nearly everything, I tend to check them out for these kinds of items — they have a fair amount of sheets, bedding sets and bath items on sale. Microfiber sheets start under $10, while 5-piece bedding sets can start around $75, and bath towels start at $4.50 each, though there are sets to stock up with, too. Aside from Target, though, I also like to look at Costco for deals on sheets and bath towels there, as well as pillows. Sheets at Costco have sets that start around $10 or $20 depending on the material, while bath towels tend to come in sets that start around $20 or so.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: I’m a Shopping Expert: 6 Top Purchases I Make Every January

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.