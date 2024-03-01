I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: These 6 Finance Books Helped Me Get Rich

Though there is no shortage of millionaires who got a significant amount of help from their family’s wealth, there’s also a fair amount of millionaires who build their fortunes all on their own.

But self-made millionaires didn’t just magically slide into a massive net worth. They put in hard work to advance in their fields and make money that can all but guarantee a financially secure future — as long as they manage their fortunes wisely. One way these highly successful high earners get and stay rich is by staying informed and motivated. This means hitting the finance books.

But which finance books do self-made millionaires treasure the most? GOBankingRates consulted two self-made millionaires to get the scoop on their top fave reads — and what makes these literary works so impactful.

‘The Wealthy Barber’ by David Chilton

David Delisle, an author and self-made millionaire who began investing at the age of 11 and became semi-retired at age 40, pointed to a book that inspired him to build wealth as a kid called “The Wealthy Barber” by David Chilton.

“This is one of the first books I ever read about money, and I read it when I was 10,” Delisle said. “What I love about this book is how easy it was to read, even as a child. It’s written as a fun story with a local unassuming barber that has achieved financial freedom and then doles out a little wisdom during every haircut. This is when I first learned the power of compound growth, and that one lesson alone changed my relationship with money.”

‘The Psychology of Money’ by Morgan Housel

Looking to learn how money works on a mental and emotional level so as to remain clear headed about your financial path and goals? Consider “The Psychology of Money” by Morgan Housel.

“This is an amazing book that tackles the psychology of money in a very simple and easily understandable way,” Delisle said. “What stands out to me is how he gives examples of how easy it is to fall into the trap of never having enough. This is very similar to the movement I’m hoping to inspire to break that same cycle of endlessly chasing more.”

‘The Richest Man in Babylon’ by George Samuel Clason

“This is a classic book that was written in 1926,” Delisle said. “What I love the most about this book is how the core principles of wealth haven’t changed over the past 100 years. All of the trends and fads come and go, but these core principles remain the same. For example, the term ‘pay yourself first’ is a core concept that I use and is a habit that is still the best way for most people to save.”

‘Think and Grow Rich’ by Napoleon Hill

Self-made millionaire Luke Lintz, CEO, entrepreneur and social media expert at HighKey Agency, said this book holds a special plate in his heart.

“This timeless masterpiece delves into the power of manifestation and intentionality in goal-setting, guiding readers through the process of reverse engineering their aspirations into tangible, achievable steps,” Lintz said. “Its profound teachings have guided my journey toward personal and financial growth, empowering me to envision my dreams and diligently work toward their realization.”

‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ by Robert T. Kiyosaki

If you’ve ever browsed or delved into personal finance or business literature, you’ve surely heard of this groundbreaking work.

“This book was introduced to me during my formative years in grade 9 [and] fundamentally reshaped my understanding of money,” Lintz said. “Contrasting the perspectives, mentalities and values of a rich dad versus a poor dad provided invaluable insights into the dynamics of wealth accumulation. Witnessing this stark comparison allowed me to reflect on my own upbringing and familial influences, leading to profound realizations about money management and financial mindset.”

‘From Blue to Digital Gold’ by Paul Alex Espinoza

“This book offers invaluable entrepreneurship and digital marketing lessons and delves into the mindset shifts necessary for achieving financial success,” Lintz said. “‘From Blue to Digital Gold’ provides a roadmap for building wealth and emphasizes the importance of resilience, adaptability and continuous learning. Paul’s insights into leveraging personal experiences and skills for entrepreneurial success resonate deeply and have played a pivotal role in shaping my own approach to wealth building.”

