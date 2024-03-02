I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: Best $100 I’ve Ever Spent To Grow My Wealth

If you want to build your net worth and are just starting out, you can begin by making simple investments. While many experts will claim that you need money to make money, the truth is that you can start with as little as $100. You don’t have to wait until you have thousands of dollars saved to start investing in your future.

Check Out: I’m Part of the Upper Middle Class: Here’s What My Finances Look Like

Try This: 6 Unusual Ways To Make Extra Money (That Actually Work)

GOBankingRates reached out to three self-made millionaires to learn about the best $100 they spent to grow their wealth in the early stages.

Buying a Domain Name

“Buying my blog domain, GoodFinancialCents.com, and a WordPress theme cost me just under $100 and it’s, by far, the best investment I’ve ever made,” said Jeff Rose, CFP and founder of Good Financial Cents.

Learn More: Grant Cardone: Here’s How To Become Rich If You’re Earning an Average Salary

What Made This $100 Investment Significant?

“It allowed me to showcase my expertise as a financial planner and grow my business and network to a point I never thought possible,” Rose added.

Rose knew he wanted to share his knowledge and that blogs were becoming popular, so he spent the money on hosting and started publishing. By spending money on an idea, you force yourself to take it seriously.

Software

“I started my business 20 years ago with exactly $100, and my goal was to start an online store using PayPal checkout,” said Shu Saito, CEO and founder of All Filters Inc. “I only had $100, which I invested in a piece of website-building software called Dreamweaver.”

What Made This $100 Investment Significant?

“I built my first website, which was the beginning of my entrepreneurial journey,” Saito said.

If you want to test the waters with an entrepreneurial venture, you have to spend some money on acquiring the right tools to give yourself a chance to make things work.

Audible Subscription

“Investing in an Audible subscription has been the best $100 I’ve ever spent towards growing my wealth,” said Gene Caballero, co-founder of GreenPal.

What Made This $100 Investment Significant?

“This choice opened up a world of business and personal development knowledge, allowing me to leverage idle time into learning opportunities,” Caballero explained. “The insights gained from audiobooks have directly contributed to my financial success and the expansion of GreenPal, making this investment in continuous education one of the most impactful decisions in my journey.”

If you’re ever stuck on how to proceed with a venture, the good news is that you can likely find the answers online through an article, video, course or podcast episode. You should never let a lack of information hold you back.

What Can You Learn From These Investments?

There is plenty to learn from these small investments. Here are some of the key takeaways:

You don’t need all the answers to get started. You don’t need to have everything figured out if you’re willing to spend some money on your growth. The goal is to get started so that you begin your journey instead of delaying it.

You don’t need to have everything figured out if you’re willing to spend some money on your growth. The goal is to get started so that you begin your journey instead of delaying it. You can invest in your education with $100 or less. A simple $100 investment can go a long way, as this can inspire you to get started. You can also find a course or digital book to help you learn more about a topic that opens up a new world.

A simple $100 investment can go a long way, as this can inspire you to get started. You can also find a course or digital book to help you learn more about a topic that opens up a new world. You never know what doors will open from a simple decision. Choosing to take a course, buy a book or sign up for a new software service can lead to bigger opportunities that could possibly be life-changing.

How Can You Invest $100?

You have plenty of options if you only have $100 and want to start investing in your financial future. You shouldn’t feel limited because you haven’t saved enough yet.

Think of tools that can help you out. There’s likely an app, software or a tool that can help you get started.

There’s likely an app, software or a tool that can help you get started. Look for possible educational resources. Can you invest in a course or training to expand your knowledge? An Audible subscription — which was so helpful to Caballero — starts at just $7.95 a month.

Can you invest in a course or training to expand your knowledge? An Audible subscription — which was so helpful to Caballero — starts at just $7.95 a month. Find a way to get your foot in the door. Spending $20 on domain hosting or $50 on a subscription service could motivate you to get your foot in the door to build momentum towards something more.

When asked how he would invest $100 if he was starting from scratch today, Rose said, “I would invest in any course or digital product that taught you how to use social media to grow your brand as a thought leader in your niche.”

If you’re unsure how to invest $100, you can start with a course that would teach you how to grow your presence. It’s more important than ever to open up new possibilities for yourself, because you never know what the results will be.

Closing Thoughts

While $100 may not seem significant, it can be all you need to begin your entrepreneurial journey or your path toward building wealth. If you’re debating about spending that $100 or so, try to remember that this could be the move that opens up new possibilities for you.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: Best $100 I’ve Ever Spent To Grow My Wealth

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.