I’m a Recruiting Expert With 20 Years of Experience: Here’s Why It’s Not Your Fault You Didn’t Get That Six-Figure Job

In this economy, it has become increasingly difficult to live off of a salary below $100,000. Potential job candidates may feel disheartened by their job searches and unmotivated after facing rejection.

Recruiting expert Jane Bianchini has over 20 years of HR experience and is well-versed in helping companies streamline their recruitment processes. She is an expert in structured interviewing, a method of interviewing that many companies that typically hire for six-figure jobs are implementing in order to select the ideal candidates.

Bianchini spoke with GOBankingRates about the best ways to interview and how you can be prepared to land the high-paying dream job you want.

What Is Structured Interviewing?

Structured interviewing is being implemented into recruitment processes worldwide, so understanding what it is and how it works can help you to be prepared for your next job interview.

“Structured interviewing is a style of interviewing that follows a set of predefined, job-specific questions,” Bianchini said. “The questions do not vary between candidates — they are asked in the same order by the same person. Throughout the interview, the interviewer uses a standardized rubric to evaluate the candidate.”

The purpose of structured interviewing is to eliminate any sort of bias or subjectivity that the interviewer may bring with them into the interview. Candidates are not judged on where they went to school or their favorite sports teams, but rather on how they answer the set questions that are used to conduct the interview.

“[Structured interviewing] has been found to minimize bias and be the single most effective predictor of job performance,” Bianchini said. “This creates a more diverse workplace and means that less time is wasted hiring unfit candidates who may have been hired simply because of interpersonal chemistry with the interviewer.”

In a traditional interview, another candidate may have the edge over you simply because they also went to the hiring manager’s alma mater. Structured interviewing eliminates these biases to create a more fair hiring process.

If you have been disappointed because you missed out on a dream job in the past, the odds may have already been stacked against you if the hiring manager wasn’t using this interviewing method.

How To Use Structured Interviews to Your Advantage

Now that you may be able to recognize why you did not get the last job you wanted, here is how you can use savvy interviewing techniques to get the next job you want.

“Come prepared with examples of career or personal achievements, or major events to showcase your depth and breadth of competencies and experiences,” Bianchini said.

One key component of interviewing is to ensure that you have a story that will fit the question that is being asked.

“Avoid, where possible, using hypotheticals and refer to specific events when answering questions,” Bianchini said.

If you have an experience that directly relates to the question, interviewers will note your preparation and ability to provide concrete examples of achievements.

“Finally, prepare three to five questions about the role or the company that will demonstrate your proactive interest in working for your future employer,” Bianchini said.

Showing that you have done your due diligence and researched the company’s values, product and the details of your potential position will give you the advantage over unprepared candidates. Being prepared is one of the most effective ways to prove to the interviewer that you are passionate and eager to take on the role you are interviewing for.

