I’m a Real Estate Agent: Here Are the 5 Best Cities for Spring Homebuyers

Spring is often considered the prime season for buying a home. There tends to be a larger inventory of homes for sale, giving buyers more options. The warmer weather makes house-hunting a more pleasant experience, and since lawns are green and flowers are blooming, curb appeal is at its peak, as well.

However, with so many cities and neighborhoods to choose from, deciding where to focus your search can be a daunting task. To help, GOBankingRates consulted with seasoned real estate agent Michael Farah, founder and managing real estate attorney of The Farah Law Firm, who shared his insights on the best cities for homebuyers this spring.

Panama City, Florida

If beaches and a laidback coastal lifestyle are high on your priority list, Panama City, Florida, should be a top contender. This beach town along the waters of the Gulf of Mexico offers stunning natural beauty without the exorbitant price tag of many similar towns.

“Panama City isn’t just a hotspot for spring breakers; it’s also becoming a prime location for homebuyers,” said Farah.

The real estate market here has been steadily gaining traction, thanks to the area’s growing popularity as a retirement and vacation destination. The median home value is $275,136.

“The expectation is that home prices will surpass the national average in just a couple of years and could increase by about $150,000 over the next decade,” said Farah.

Tallahassee, Florida

Tallahassee, the capital city of Florida, offers a unique blend of Southern charm and cosmopolitan amenities. This vibrant locale boasts a strong job market, driven by the presence of state government and universities, making it an attractive option for young professionals and families.

“Tallahassee’s real estate market starts picking up early, with inventory increasing as soon as February,” said Farah. “As Florida’s state capital, it offers relatively affordable spring homebuying options. Despite being inland, it’s close to stunning beaches. A popular nearby beach is Mashes Sands’ Bald Point State Park, about 36 miles away.”

The median home value is $280,791. Tallahassee’s diverse housing options cater to a range of tastes and budgets, from historic homes in charming neighborhoods to modern developments. Whether you’re a recent graduate, a growing family or an empty-nester, this city has something to suit every lifestyle.

Emerald Isle, North Carolina

For those seeking a true coastal paradise, Emerald Isle is a hidden gem that should not be overlooked. This picturesque town offers a taste of authentic coastal living, with pristine beaches, a welcoming community and a relaxed way of life that is hard to find in many other beach towns.

“Ideal for families who love the outdoors, Emerald Isle offers amenities like boat and kayak launches, picnic areas, playgrounds and volleyball courts,” said Farah. “It’s known for having few extreme weather days, limited air pollution and a variety of dining and entertainment options.”

Despite its idyllic setting, Emerald Isle’s real estate market has remained relatively stable, providing opportunities for both primary homebuyers and investors. The median home value is $716,523. With its low crime rate, excellent schools and abundance of outdoor activities, this charming locale is an ideal place to put down roots or invest in a vacation property.

Bridgeport, Connecticut

While not traditionally considered a hot real estate market, Bridgeport, Connecticut, is quietly undergoing a renaissance that is catching the attention of savvy homebuyers. With new developments, businesses and cultural attractions breathing life into the city, Bridgeport offers an attractive alternative for those seeking an urban lifestyle without the sky-high prices of nearby cities like New York.

“Located between Fairfield and Milford, Bridgeport, the largest city in Connecticut, has a rich history as a transportation and commerce hub,” said Farah. “Its housing market sees an upswing in March, despite the cooler early spring weather.”

The median home price in Bridgeport is around $308,807. The city’s proximity to major employment hubs and revitalized downtown area make it an appealing choice for those who value both affordability and access to job opportunities and amenities.

Long Beach, California

On the West Coast, Long Beach, California, has emerged as a prime destination for homebuyers seeking the best of both worlds — a beautiful beachfront setting with easy access to the job opportunities and cultural attractions of nearby Los Angeles.

“This lively Southern California city offers a range of activities, including shopping, golfing and whale watching, plus attractions like The Queen Mary ship,” said Farah. “Long Beach is attractive for spring buyers due to its entertainment options and dry climate, boasting few rainy days and low air pollution levels. The average home value is $825,502, though the city saw a slight decrease in home values last year (-2.4%).”

With its thriving arts scene, excellent schools and growing job market, Long Beach is quickly becoming a hotspot for homebuyers of all ages and backgrounds.

