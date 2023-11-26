I’m a Real Estate Agent: 7 Ways To Make Your Home Look More Expensive Without Renovating

Rick Gruebele is the owner of Visions First Realty, A licensed broker and agent who serves Northern Wisconsin and the surrounding area, Gruebele is an industry veteran who has helped countless sellers wring every dollar of value out of their homes for the highest possible listing price without expensive renovations.

He outlined seven key elements sellers can use to make a home appear more expensive without changing its underlying structure, mechanical components or functional utility.

“By incorporating these strategies, sellers can enhance the overall appeal of their homes and create an atmosphere of luxury without the need for extensive renovations,” said Gruebele. “These practical and cost-effective tips can make a substantial difference in attracting potential buyers seeking a home that exudes both style and value.”

Thoughtful Staging

The single most important thing you can do is prepare your home — or set the stage — so it looks its absolute best for potential buyers.

“Staging is a powerful tool that can significantly impact a home’s perceived value,” said Gruebele. “Sellers can make their homes look more expensive by investing in professional staging services. This involves arranging furniture and decor to highlight the property’s best features, creating an inviting and luxurious atmosphere.”

But don’t assume that staging must be inexpensive since it doesn’t involve a renovation. According to Realtor.com, the typical cost to stage a 2,000-square-foot home is roughly $2,000-$2,400 per month. Most professional staging companies require a three-month minimum contract, sending the bill over $7,000 even if your home sells in the first few days.

That said, it is possible to do your own staging. Homelight — which says that staging can add up to 10% to the dollar value of the home — offers a comprehensive guide on DIYing it the right way.

Strategic Lighting

In many cases, it’s not the home, but the light in which buyers see it that determines the final sale price.

“The right lighting can make a world of difference,” said Gruebele. “Opt for well-placed, stylish light fixtures that not only illuminate the space but also add a touch of elegance. Consider ambient, task, and accent lighting to create a warm and sophisticated ambiance throughout the home.”

High-Quality Furniture and Accessories

If you can’t spring for a full remodel, consider investing in sophisticated decor.

“While a complete renovation might be out of the question, upgrading key furniture pieces and accessories can elevate the overall look of a home,” said Gruebele. “Invest in high-quality, timeless pieces that convey a sense of luxury. This could include statement furniture, elegant artwork, or designer accessories.”

Fresh Paint and Touch-Ups

Few home improvement jobs are more transformative yet relatively DIYable and affordable than painting.

“A fresh coat of paint can work wonders in making a home look more polished and well-maintained,” said Gruebele. Stick to neutral tones for a sophisticated feel, and be sure to address any scuffs or imperfections. Attention to detail in these areas can contribute to a more expensive and cared-for appearance.”

Landscaping and Curb Appeal

For buyers, the concept of value starts the moment they drive up and lay eyes on the structure where they’re considering building their lives — you won’t get a second chance to wow them, no matter how spiffy it is inside.

“A home’s exterior sets the first impression, so investing in curb appeal is essential,” said Gruebele. “Consider simple landscaping upgrades, such as well-maintained gardens, potted plants, and a clean entryway. A manicured lawn and thoughtfully designed outdoor spaces can create an upscale look without major renovations.”

Declutter and Organize

You might have gotten used to walking into an untidy and chaotic space. Potential buyers have not — and unkept surroundings are unlikely to compel them to bid high.

“A clutter-free home feels more spacious and conveys a sense of order and cleanliness,” said Gruebele. “I encourage sellers to declutter their spaces, removing personal items and excess belongings. This allows potential buyers to envision the home as a blank canvas for their own vision.”

Showcase Unique Features

Finally, it’s time to put your home’s best foot forward. Just as you would highlight your most refined and valuable skills, experiences and attributes on a resume, savvy sellers shine a light on their property’s most charming and alluring features.

“Highlighting unique and desirable features of the home can contribute to its perceived value,” said Gruebele. “Whether it’s a cozy fireplace, architectural details, or built-in shelving, draw attention to these elements during showings to showcase the property’s distinctive qualities.”

