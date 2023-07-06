I’m a Personal Finance TikToker With 1M Followers: Here Are the Easiest Ways To Grow Your Wealth

Building wealth doesn’t have to be complicated. If you know how to get your money to work for you, you can create wealth without much effort — especially if you are a member of Gen Z with a long time horizon to allow your money to grow.

GOBankingRates spoke with Taylor Price, a Gen Z entrepreneur and financial activist with 1.1 million followers on TikTok who is teaming up with Varsity Tutors for a free online class, “Make Money Without Really Trying.” Here, she shares her best tips for growing your wealth with ease.

Use ‘The Money Tree Method’

“Growing wealth is not just about earning more — let’s be real, that can take some time,” Price said. “What we need is an easy way to make our money work for us, starting with smart saving and spending habits. The Money Tree Method, my strategic framework for building not just wealth but sustainable financial independence, has been what’s helped me and thousands of others over the years.”

Before you get started with The Money Tree Method, Price said it’s essential to work on your mindset.

“Cultivating a growth mindset is paramount,” she said. “It’s about viewing challenges as opportunities and understanding that, when it comes to your financial health, improvement and learning are continuous processes.”

Once you’ve mastered the psychological aspect of growing your wealth, the first behavioral step is to automate your savings.

“Think of this as the first seed you sow for your Money Tree,” Price said. “Scoop up a high-yield savings account, set up automatic transfers and boom — your savings grow even while you’re snoozing. Remember, every tree starts from a tiny seed!”

Set savings goals for emergency funds and long-term savings, and continue building these funds up over time.

“My golden rule? Always spend less than you earn,” Price said. “Over time, your roots will grow deeper, stabilizing your financial growth.”

You’ll achieve your financial goals faster if you have more money to put toward them, so this should be another key focus.

“Your Money Tree trunk is your primary income,” Price said. “Stabilize it with side hustles or additional income streams. But here’s the thing: Growing this trunk is more about spending smartly than just earning more. Card rewards and offers are your underutilized allies in this journey. I use the Savvy app. It’s like a shopping assistant that helps maximize the value of my money with every purchase. Trust me, it’s a game-changer.”

Invest in Dividend Stocks

Investing is one of the best ways to boost your wealth. Even if you can start only with small amounts, your money will build up over time.

“Investing is like hiring your money to work for you,” Price said. “It’s all about putting your money into assets that can generate returns over time.”

If you want to take a “set it and forget it” approach, Price recommends investing in dividend stocks.

“These stocks belong to companies that distribute a part of their earnings to the investors,” she said. “In simpler terms, companies reward you for being part owner of their company. Once you’ve done your due diligence and invested in a solid dividend-paying company, you can then sit back and wait for the company to deposit money into your account. Or alternatively, you can reinvest your dividends back into the stock.”

Generate Passive Income Online

If you want to take the entrepreneurial approach to grow your money, Price recommends generating passive income by leveraging online resources.

“Think selling digital goods like e-books, guides, planners, courses — you name it,” she said. “It’s all about packaging your expertise into something valuable.”

