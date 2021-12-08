I'm a New Investor; Where Should I Put My Money? Here's What History Tells Us

Lots of information and opinions are available to investors. The problem is that for people who are just getting started investing, there is too much information.

Pundits and traders -- and I include myself in both groups -- make logical-sounding cases for individual stocks every day and talk earnestly about how one particular sector can be expected to over- or under-perform the market. However, all that is aimed at those who have substantial investments and want to actively manage their portfolios, not those who are starting out with a few thousand dollars to invest.

For people who are beginning their investing journey, it's not about finding one great stock, but about setting up an account that will maximize returns over time, without concentrating risk into one particular company, sector, crypto, or what have you. The problem with investing is that you have to be able to predict the future, and doing that is impossible, no matter what other pundits may tell you. The best we can do is to look back and see what has worked in the past, assume that it will work in the future, and make some adjustments based on prevailing conditions.

With all that said: What does history tell us about how a beginner's initial stock portfolio should look?

The first thing to consider is what it will cost you to buy and hold an investment. Numerous studies have shown that the biggest determining factor in long-term performance is fees, so minimizing what you pay is paramount. It makes no sense to pay four or five percent up front in commissions, then one or two percent every year, to a company to pick stocks for you, as was often the case in the past. This is especially true when there are index ETFs (Exchange-Traded Funds) that can be bought commission-free and that charge fees measured in hundredths of a percentage point. The outperformance needed in an actively managed portfolio to make up for that over a long period would be far too large to ever be achieved.

The vastly oversimplified definition of an ETF is that it's basically a fund that holds multiple stocks or other assets, and can be bought and sold like a stock (for more information on how an ETF works, check out this article).

So, the ideal portfolio would consist mainly of index ETFs, which are ETFs that track an index like the Dow Jones, S&P 500, or the Nasdaq. For example, when you watch financial news, you might hear that the Dow Jones went up 200 points, or the Nasdaq rose more than 2%. That's because companies that make up these indexes, like Apple and Amazon, helped bring the overall index up or down for the day. You can't technically "buy" a share in the Dow Jones index, but you can buy a share in the ETF that follows it. So, which index should a beginner invest in?

The chart above shows the performance of the three major index funds, SPY, representing the S&P 500, DIA, the Dow, and QQQ, the Nasdaq, since the beginning of 2000. As you can see, QQQ has significantly outperformed the other two overall in that time. However, if you look a little closer, that is a recent phenomenon. For the first twenty years, it underperformed, with DIA leading the way.

There are two ways of looking at that. The first is that recent performance is more relevant, so you should overweight QQQ when setting up your portfolio; the other that market trends tend to be cyclical, so it would make sense to underweight that particular ETF and favor DIA or the “in between” SPY. Logically, I would favor the former interpretation, based on the fact that what we have seen over the last few years is a fundamental shift in the way business is done, away from the traditional manufacturing that is more heavily represented in DIA, and towards the tech companies that QQQ favors. The trends triggered by the pandemic aren't going away any time soon, and tech companies are at the forefront of these changes, and you can find many of them in the Nasdaq.

Still, that doesn’t mean that you should invest all your money allocated to stocks in QQQ.

Part of setting up an account for long-term holding is doing it in such a way that you will be able to ride out the inevitable ups and downs of the market, and just stay put as you add funds over time. That is a lot harder with the kind of swings that QQQ exhibits, so tempering that volatility by spreading your money around a bit makes sense. Something like a 40/30/30 split between QQQ, SPY and DIA would be my choice, but it will come down to knowing yourself and how much risk you can handle without being forced into making bad decisions.

I should make it clear here that I am talking only about the portion of your investment that is dedicated to your core stock holdings, and that may not be all of it. Depending on your personal situation, goals, and investing timeline, you may want to allocate some money to less volatile assets such as bonds or seek a yield to cushion things in some other way, such as investing in Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs). Or you may want to “play” a bit in individual stocks, but if you do that, make sure that the amount you allocate to that is such that taking a loss there won’t hurt you too much.

That said, for most new investors, the majority of your money will go into a core stock portfolio. History suggests that splitting that up among the three major index ETFs is the best strategy, while current conditions suggest that you favor QQQ. The biggest lesson of history is that if you do that and avoid the temptation to make too many changes, you will see significant gains over the long term.

