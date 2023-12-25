I’m a Luxury Travel Agent: My Wealthy Clients Always Book This — And Regret It

Luxury travel can be a rewarding experience. From cushy first-class flights to well-appointed hotels to once-in-a-lifetime experiences, it can be fun to splurge on a vacation.

I’m a Luxury Travel Agent: 10 Destinations My Wealthy Clients Are Booking for 2024

Find Out: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

But not all luxury travel is worth it, and even wealthy travelers have regrets when booking vacations.

Here’s what wealthy clients continue to do on luxury vacations that they always regret, according to a luxury travel agent. And what you can do instead to enjoy a little luxury while traveling without regretting it.

Clients Regret Overly Extravagant Accommodations

Booking five-star accommodations might seem like a dream. Perfect hotel rooms on the highest floors. Attentive staff and amazing views. But this often isn’t a great idea.

Kenneth Scroggins, a luxury travel expert and agent at ItineraryBookmark.com, says luxury accommodations always seem to go poorly. “After years in the travel industry, one standout regret is booking overly extravagant accommodations,” said Scroggins.

“Lavish suites or penthouses often come with amenities and space that go unused,” he said. “Clients end up paying for exclusivity rather than experiences that add value to their vacation. Intimacy and authentic local experiences are sacrificed for impersonal luxury. This issue seems to stem from a misalignment between expectations of ‘luxury’ and what truly enhances their travel experience.”

More: 11 Expensive Vacation Destinations That Will Be Cheaper in 2024

Why Clients Continue To Book Extravagant Hotels

“Clients often choose to book luxury accommodations for various reasons,” said Scroggins. He listed five main reasons:

Comfort and Amenities: “Luxury hotels and resorts offer unmatched comfort and a wide array of amenities that cater to the needs and wants of affluent travelers. This includes spacious rooms, plush bedding, high-end toiletries, gourmet dining options, private swimming pools, spas, and concierge services, among others.

Personalized Service: “High-end accommodations are known for their exceptional service, which is often personalized. Staff at luxury hotels are trained to anticipate and fulfill guests’ needs, ensuring a memorable and lavish experience.”

Exclusivity: “Luxury accommodations offer a sense of exclusivity and privacy, which is highly valued by clients who seek a retreat from their day-to-day lives or the public eye.”

Status and Prestige: “Staying in a high-end hotel or resort can also be a status symbol. Some clients may choose luxury accommodations for the prestige associated with the brand or location.”

Unique Experiences: “Luxury hotels often provide unique experiences that are not available elsewhere, from exquisite room interiors to signature activities like private tours, wellness programs, or once-in-a-lifetime adventures.”

Alternatives to Luxury Hotels and Airbnbs

Scroggins suggested some lodging options that travelers may prefer to the most high-end luxury stays:

Boutique Hotels: “These offer a blend of personalized service and unique design, often at a more affordable price point than larger luxury chains.”

Vacation Rentals: “High-end vacation rentals and villas can provide a similar level of comfort and privacy but allow for more space and the convenience of home-like amenities.”

Serviced Apartments: “For longer stays, serviced apartments combine the convenience of a hotel with the comfort of apartment-style living.”

Wellness Retreats: “Focused on health and rejuvenation, wellness retreats can offer an indulgent experience with a more holistic approach.”

Cost-Effective Luxury Vacations

Scroggins also suggested some options for those who seeking luxurious vacations without the hefty price tag:

Travel During the Off-Season: “Booking during the shoulder or off-season can significantly reduce costs while maintaining high standards of luxury.”

Use Points and Miles: “Leveraging travel rewards programs can help offset the costs of flights and accommodations.”

Look for Package Deals: “Often, luxury resorts offer packages that include additional perks like meals, spa credits, and activities, providing more value for money.”

Choose Emerging Destinations: “Opting for luxury options in less popular or emerging destinations can often yield better value as these locations are typically more affordable.”

Here’s What A Successful Luxury Vacation Looks Like

Scroggins says the most successful vacations for his wealthy clients usually have these characteristics:

Seamless Planning: “Every aspect, from travel arrangements to activities, is meticulously planned and tailored to the client’s preferences.”

Exclusive Access: “Wealthy clients may enjoy VIP treatments, private tours, or access to exclusive events and locations.”

High Privacy Standards: “Successful vacations often involve stays at private villas or resorts with high privacy controls, perhaps even including private jets or yachts.”

Bespoke Experiences: “Whether it’s a private cooking class with a renowned chef, a bespoke safari, or a chartered cruise in a remote location, wealthy clients expect experiences that are unique and tailored to their interests.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: I’m a Luxury Travel Agent: My Wealthy Clients Always Book This — And Regret It

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.