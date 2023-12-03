I’m a Luxury Travel Agent: 3 Surprising Destinations My Wealthy Clients Are Not Booking for 2024

Think you can guess which places travelers with a high net worth are choosing not to visit in 2024? Some of these travel destinations might surprise you.

GOBankingRates spoke with Janet Semenova, co-founder of luxury travel agency, Boutique Travel Advisors. Semenova, who manages travel for high-net-worth clients, shared where her luxury and concierge clients are not traveling next year and how her agency is working to reroute their travel plans.

Check out these three surprising destinations wealthy clients aren’t booking for 2024 travel.

Egypt

Initially, Egypt was one of the top luxury travel destinations for 2024. Semenova said this was because of the country’s alluring history, diverse landscapes, extraordinary resorts and warm hospitality.

“Travel in Egypt is nuanced and typically includes multiple destinations which require intra-country flights, transfers and boating experiences,” said Semenova. “The logistical complexity of Egyptian travel underscores the importance of ensuring travelers have highly vetted guides and ground suppliers with real-time knowledge.”

However, Semenova added Egypt’s emerging popularity began prior to the start of the conflict in Israel. Currently, she said the agency is shifting away from Egypt and revising its destination strategies. This is due to the rapidly evolving situation in Israel and along the Egyptian border with Gaza, where it’s impossible to predict the impact on travelers in the coming weeks or months ahead.

Turkey

For several years post-pandemic, Turkey has been on the rise as a highly sought after “safe yet exotic” travel destination among high-net-worth individuals. Semenova said many of her clients will spend 10 to 14 days exploring the country’s ancient cities and stunning coastlines during their summer holidays. Other luxury clients transit through Istanbul and spend several days in the city. They would then embark on a high-end cruise or continue onto other destinations, like Greece, the United Arab Emirates and Israel.

Given the country’s current political climate, Semenova has advised travelers to avoid unnecessary travel to Turkey for the foreseeable future. Semenova’s agency is also choosing not to wait for their clients to reach out or cancel upcoming Turkey or Egypt trips. Instead, they are proactively engaging travelers with bookings in these areas to discuss altering or postponing their travel. Japan, Bhutan, Greece and South Africa are some culturally enriching alternative destinations that are currently considered safer options worth exploring.

“Our focus is to provide journeys which are not only memorable but also instill a sense of security and relaxation, aligning with our luxury clients’ expectations and comfort levels,” said Semenova.

Paris

Paris is typically a favored destination among luxury travelers, whether you’re visiting for the first time or returning to Europe. So why aren’t high-net-worth travelers clamoring to visit the City of Love?

Blame the 2024 Summer Olympics. Unless their clients are interested in attending the Olympic ceremonies or games, Semenova’s agency is advising against summer 2024 travel to Paris.

“The event is expected to bring about highly inflated prices, limited availability, substantial crowds and heightened security, which could substantially alter the usual Parisian experience in the lead-up to, during, and immediately following the Olympics,” she said.

There are more than a few culturally rich cities worth visiting in lieu of Paris next year, Semenova said. Some alternatives worth exploring include Vienna, Prague and Amsterdam.

“These cities are excellent alternatives that offer the essence of European charm and sophistication without the complications expected in Paris during the Olympic period,” said Semenova. “These destinations present a unique blend of cultural heritage, stunning architecture and a vibrant cosmopolitan atmosphere, ensuring our discerning clients’ have a luxurious and memorable travel experience.”

