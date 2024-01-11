I’m a HealthCare Provider: Here Are the Financial Impacts of Delaying Regular Appointments

You’re not feeling well, but you don’t want to see your doctor, you have to take time off work, travel some distance, or subject yourself to a test, examination or medication you’re not sure you want to. Delays to routine doctor visits may seem like no big deal, but they can have significant costs, financially, and to your health at large.

How To Survive on $500 a Month: A Frugal Living Guide

Read: Pocket an Extra $400 a Month With This Simple Hack

We spoke to two healthcare providers about the costs of delaying regular doctor visits: Alex Foxman, M.D., double board-certified in internal medicine and obesity medicine and medical director for Beverly Hills Institute, Mobile Physician Associates and Achieve Health and Weight Loss and Thanu Jey, medical director and founder at MediBrace.

The trend of putting off seeing a doctor or receiving necessary treatment is what Foxman calls “a worrisome trend.”

Foxman said the reasons behind this delay may vary, ranging from financial concerns regarding co-pays and treatment costs to simple apprehension about medical procedures.

However, “Delaying medical care can lead to significant health repercussions, and ironically, it can result in higher overall costs, both financially and in terms of health outcomes,” Foxman said. “I can’t stress enough that healthcare should be viewed as an investment, not an expense,” Jey said. “Regular checkups and early intervention can save a lot of money in the long run. It’s important not to gamble with your health.”

Here are some of the costs of delaying your regular doctor visits:

Direct Costs

When patients delay care for chronic conditions or preventive measures, they often face more severe health crises requiring intensive and expensive treatments, Foxman explained.

He gave some examples: In diabetes management, “Early management costs about $9,601 annually, whereas delayed intervention, leading to complications like kidney failure, can exceed $70,000 per year in treatments like dialysis.”

For hypertension, Foxman warned that “Early treatment may cost between $1,000 to $2,000 per year, but delaying care can result in costly conditions like heart attacks or strokes.”

Growing Up Poor: 8 Things I Never Waste Money On

Indirect Costs

Indirect costs include loss of productivity due to ill health, higher insurance premiums over time, and increased out-of-pocket expenses for advanced care, Foxman said.

Creation of Chronic Conditions

Procrastination in healthcare can impact both your well-being and your wallet, according to Jey. “When people put off seeing a doctor for seemingly minor issues, like a common cold, these conditions can worsen. For example, a cold can escalate to pneumonia, leading to hospitalization and much larger medical bills.”

Early treatment is often simpler and more affordable, Jey insisted.

“Ignoring [chronic conditions] can result in severe complications like kidney failure or heart disease, which are not only dangerous but also very costly to treat,” Jey said.

Worsening of Chronic Conditions

Foxman agreed, adding that “Conditions like asthma, if not regularly monitored, can escalate into emergencies, significantly impacting health and leading to higher treatment costs.”

Emergency Room Costs

Emergency room visits are another big financial drain, Jey said. “Conditions that worsen due to neglect often lead to ER visits, which are known for their high costs. In comparison, regular preventive care is much more budget-friendly.”

Missing Work and Lost Wages

In addition to direct medical costs, there are indirect costs too such as lost wages from time off due to illness.

“In severe cases, it could even lead to job loss,” Jey said. “Furthermore, untreated conditions can progress to disabilities, requiring long-term financial support and greatly impacting one’s quality of life.”

Proactive management of health conditions can lead to a longer, healthier life, which in turn translates to significant cost savings over time, Jey suggested.

Mental Health Impacts

In addition to physical health costs, the stress of untreated conditions and the fear of high medical costs can exacerbate mental health issues, Foxman warned.

“Delaying medical care is a false economy,” Foxman said. “While patients may fear immediate costs, the long-term financial and health implications of delayed care are far more severe.”

Healthcare Professionals Have a Role

However, Foxman added that the onus is also on healthcare providers to emphasize the importance of regular check-ups and early intervention, not just as a health measure, but also as a more cost-effective approach in the long run.

Acknowledging Barriers

Foxman acknowledges that there are other factors that may prevent people from getting to the doctor in a timely manner.

“Healthcare systems and insurers might consider creating more awareness about the cost benefits of early intervention,” he said.

Additionally, “Policymakers should work towards reducing the barriers to accessing timely

medical care, particularly for lower-income populations.”

Whatever the reasons for delaying care, the costs to your health and wallet are just not worth it.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: I’m a HealthCare Provider: Here Are the Financial Impacts of Delaying Regular Appointments

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.