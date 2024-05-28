I’m a Frugal Frequent Flyer: 7 Things I Never Waste Money On

Spending hours confined on flights without the comforts and conveniences of home is no one’s ideal travel situation. And some people spare no expense to help them make it through.

But frugal frequent flyers have spent enough time going through the motions to know how to get by without being miserable or spending too much cash. Here are seven things that savvy, money-conscious flyers never waste money on.

Entertainment Accessories

“Avoid wasting money on entertainment accessories, such as headphones, by bringing your own,” said Danielle Desir Corbett, an award-winning affordable travel and personal finance expert, and host of The Thought Card Podcast.

“Remember to fully charge your AirPods and other electronics before your flight to ensure an enjoyable flight. If you’re a T-Mobile user, take advantage of complimentary in-flight text messaging and Wi-Fi when flying with American Airlines, Alaska Airlines, United and Delta,” she added.

In-Flight Meals

According to Maya Kapoor-Miller, travel manager at Dreamport, the meal options on most planes are rather limited and have exorbitant prices.

“Therefore, I have learned to either skip the overpriced meals onboard for shorter flights or bring my own food and snacks for those long-haul flights where meals are not included in the ticket price,” she said. “In some cases, I buy food at the airport, but for the most part, I pack some snacks from home in my carry-on luggage to satisfy my cravings while up in the air.

“Sports nutrition bars, ready-made sandwiches, nuts and dried fruit are my go-to choices; however, you can bring pretty much anything onboard as long as it’s not liquid. As most travelers are too lazy to care about packing food and snacks beforehand, that is the main thing I see people wasting their money on. I would rather spend it on a delicious meal when abroad.”

Items From In-Flight Catalogs

Kapoor-Miller said that the same goes for those duty-free in-flight catalogs.

“Many flyers believe they are saving money when shopping on board, but savings aren’t as good as they might seem, and you can find the same items online for a lot cheaper,” she explained.

Checked Bags

“Another thing I always notice many travelers wasting their money on is checked-in luggage,” said Kapoor-MIller. “It’s easy to overpack when going away for a longer period of time, however, the reality is that most people don’t use half of the stuff they pack and pay for in baggage fees.”

Kappor-Miller explained that she’s developed a habit of packing light and only traveling with her carry-on luggage.

“Not only is it cheaper and more convenient, but it also stops me from buying unnecessary things or overpriced souvenirs while traveling abroad,” she said. “Instead of wasting your money on additional luggage fees, I would advise other flyers to optimize the packing, only bringing things that you actually need and prioritizing lighter items.

Kapoor-Miller also recommended getting a set of compression packing cubes that come in multiple sizes and have double zippers. According to her, they are ideal for overpackers who have limited space in their luggage.

“This type of packing cube is very lightweight, and you will be surprised by how much stuff you can carry with you without spending a fortune on checked-in luggage,” she said. “If you ask me, that’s one investment that does pay off.”

Water

“Take a water bottle and get water at the airport,” said Nikita Kosholken, co-founder and CMO at App in the Air. “It’s very important to stay hydrated when flying. After you pass security you can fill up your water bottle at a fountain and while onboard the plane. Just ask the flight attendant to fill up your bottle.”

Expensive Fares

Kosholken said expensive fares on more popular days are another thing she doesn’t waste money on.

“Consider booking with more flexibility,” she said. “Oftentimes, flying back on less popular dates will save you additional money,” she explained. “[This is] especially handy when flying home on return flights and accommodations aren’t a factor.”

Expensive Transportation to and From the Airport

Kosholken suggested taking the bus instead of other, more expensive, forms of transportation once you reach your destination.

“Some cities are small enough that taking the bus is 7x cheaper than an Uber or Taxi while not wasting a ton of travel time to get there,” she explained. “You may need a little planning ahead to consider which route to take, but it’s worth the money saved.”

