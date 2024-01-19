I’m a Financial Planning Expert: Here Are 5 Signs You’re Not Ready To Retire in 2024

As you get closer to retirement age, you start to get excited about the possibility of leaving your job to do whatever you want with your time. However, before you prepare your retirement speech and walk off into the sunset, you must ensure you’re financially prepared to do so. This is why we spoke with a financial planning expert to help find signs that someone isn’t ready to retire yet in 2024.

What are the five signs that you shouldn’t retire in 2024?

Insufficient Savings To Cover Your Desired Retirement Lifestyle

If you want to live a certain lifestyle when you retire, you must have the financial resources to do so.

“Determining one’s readiness for retirement in a given year involves a comprehensive examination of financial and lifestyle considerations,” said Tyler Meyer, CFP® and founder of Retire To Abundance. “Inadequate savings and misalignment with retirement goals can pose significant challenges.”

Here are a few questions you should think about before retiring:

What kind of lifestyle do you want to have?

Where do you want to live?

How do you want to live?

How much money will you need for your desired retirement lifestyle?

“If retirement goals exceed the available financial resources, a reassessment and potential delay in retirement may be prudent,” Meyer said.

You may want to stay in the workforce for a bit longer to help you save up the money required for your dream lifestyle so that you’re not disappointed when you retire.

You Still Have High Levels of Debt

If you haven’t paid off your debt, you’ll want to prioritize this in today’s climate with higher rates. This means you’ll want to list out the money you owe (credit card balance, car loans, etc.) to know where you stand.

“High levels of outstanding debt may undermine financial stability, warranting a strategic approach to debt management before considering retirement,” Meyer said.

You’ll want to pay off as much of your debt as possible before retiring because your income situation will change once you no longer have a steady paycheck coming in from your employer. Those high levels of debt could hurt your retirement lifestyle if you stop working before clearing out the amount you owe.

You Don’t Have an Emergency Fund

An emergency fund is an important financial tool that will bail you out when life surprises you.

“Emergency funds are pivotal because insufficient reserves may leave retirees vulnerable to unexpected expenses,” Meyer said.

As you get older, you may deal with more unexpected health bills and other expenses you didn’t see coming. This is why having a healthy emergency fund is important so you won’t have to stress about unexpected expenses putting you into debt. Most financial experts recommend having three to six months’ worth of living expenses set aside.

Your Income Isn’t Diversified Enough

Meyer also stressed the importance of diversifying your income if you want to retire this year. It may not be an ideal situation if you’re relying on Social Security or one income stream. When you’re working at your job, you may mainly rely on that as your source of income. When you stop working, you’ll want a few income streams to help you with expenses.

Here are a few of the common retirement income streams:

Social Security: The amount you earn from Social Security will depend on the age you retire and how much you earned when working, so it’s important to keep that in mind.

Retirement accounts: You can withdraw from your 401(k), 403(b) and IRA accounts as you reach age 59½. You’ll pay income taxes on withdrawals on accounts that aren’t a Roth.

Annuities and CDs: Annuities and certificates of deposit (CDs) can be regular income streams in your retirement if you set these up.

Company pension: If you worked at the company for a long time and it has a decent pension plan, then this could be a reliable income stream. However, not everyone will have a company pension.

Real estate/your home: You can build a real estate investment portfolio or sell your home to have the funds to live your dream lifestyle in retirement.

Everyone’s in a different situation, so providing a simple solution for retirement living is difficult. However, the goal is to have a diverse income stream so that you’re not relying on one source to cover your expenses.

If you only have one income stream prepared for retirement or your income just isn’t diversified enough, you’ll want to fix this before leaving the workforce. It’s also important to remember that an income stream like Social Security isn’t meant to be your primary source of funds. This income source is supposed to help supplement your other income.

You Don’t Have Healthcare Coverage

“Inadequate healthcare coverage may result in unforeseen medical costs,” Meyer said.

The harsh reality is that healthcare isn’t going to get any cheaper, and Medicare won’t cover everything for you. You must have a plan for your healthcare coverage before you start looking into retirement. Those healthcare bills could add up if your health takes a turn and you don’t want to be limited in your older years.

Closing Thoughts

As much as you want to leave your job to move to the beach for your golden years, you don’t want to make the mistake of retiring too soon. These are five clear signs that you’re not ready to retire in 2024. The good news is that you can start implementing the necessary changes to ensure you can live your desired lifestyle in retirement when you finally do get to call it a career.

“Recognizing signs that someone may not retire this year involves a nuanced analysis of financial readiness, debt management, healthcare considerations, and the alignment of lifestyle expectations with available resources. Seeking professional financial advice can provide invaluable guidance in making informed decisions about the feasibility of retiring in a given year,” Meyer said.

