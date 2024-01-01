I’m a Financial Planning Expert: Always Buy These 5 Things Right After New Year’s

Got a little extra room in your budget to make a post-New Year’s purchase? If you do, chances are you’ll want to prioritize buying items which provide a strong return on your investment and are available at a great bargain.

Read More: Financial Experts Say To Always Buy the Cheapest Version of These 10 Things

Learn More: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

GOBankingRates spoke to Andrew Latham, CFP and director of content at SuperMoney, to learn more about what you should buy after the New Year and why. These five items are always worth the money.

Holiday Decorations

If you still see holiday decorations, such as ornaments, festive centerpieces, candles or gift wrap, available at markdown prices, buy the essentials you’ll need for next year while you still can.

Holiday decorations, Latham said, are worth buying after the New Year because post-holiday clearance sales reduce prices significantly.

I’m an Interior Designer: Don’t Waste Your Money on These 5 Home Trends in 2024

Winter Clothing

One would think winter clothing and accessories, like coats, jackets, hats and gloves, would be more expensive to buy after the New Year since January is one of the winter months.

This is a common misconception. Latham said stores are preparing to debut their spring clothing collections. Because of this, they’re offering major discounts and markdowns on winter apparel.

Workout Gear

Many Americans set exercise-themed New Year’s resolutions and will want to start seeing them through at the start of January. Latham said retailers know this and will start offering price reductions on fitness equipment, such as dumbbells, exercise balls, yoga mats and kettlebells.

Bedding and Linens

If you didn’t shop for new bedding or linens during the holidays, your best bet is to do it during a “White Sale” in January.

Latham said white sales are a long-standing tradition dating back to the 19th century where retailers offer considerable discounts on sheets, towels and other linens.

Select Electronics and Appliances

Shoppers who didn’t snag electronics or appliances during the holiday season may consider reviewing these categories to determine if they need to buy anything. Think computers, laptops and small kitchen appliances like waffle makers.

“With the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in January introducing new models, retailers often discount older models to clear shelf space for the latest releases,” said Latham.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: I’m a Financial Planning Expert: Always Buy These 5 Things Right After New Year’s

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.