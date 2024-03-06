I’m a Financial Planner: 4 Investment Accounts You Should Consider

Welcome to the financial rollercoaster, where the twists and turns of investment accounts can make your head spin faster than a stock market rally. This article is all about unraveling the mysteries behind four distinct investment accounts. Which you choose to utilize boils down to a simple question: When do you want to hand over your hard-earned money to the taxman?

Let’s explore the tax implications, growth strategies and quirks of each investment account.

The Traditional Tax-Deductible Account: The Classic Choice

When you’re investing for retirement, you generally choose the account based upon when it’s most beneficial to pay your taxes. For a traditional, tax-deductible account like an IRA or 401(k), that time is later.

Imagine this: you toss in some cash, get a tax break today and watch your money grow tax-deferred like your favorite rising pizza dough. But here’s the kicker — when you decide to enjoy that money, Uncle Sam strolls in like your hungry son, asking for his slice. It’s like hosting a delayed pizza party with the taxman, and you better have some extra dough ready.

Want to delay paying the taxman? You can, just be prepared for the required minimum distribution (RMD) party at age 73 — when it’s mandatory to start withdrawing, and the government taps you on the shoulder and says, “Hey, time to share the wealth!”

Pro tip: Traditional accounts have a sweet spot for charitable giving without the taxman’s prying eyes. Check out qualified charitable distributions (QCDs)!

The Roth Option: Pay Now, Party Later

Say hi to the Roth option, where you boldly declare, “Taxman, take your cut now!” It’s like settling the dinner bill upfront, but the real feast happens when you retire. No taxes on the gains, tax-free withdrawals and no RMD pressure either. It’s like having a secret stash of tax-free goodies for your future self. Plus, with trillions in national debt, catching today’s low tax rates might be a smart move. However, those who believe they’ll be in a lower tax bracket in retirement may want to take their tax break now instead.

The Tax-Deferred Account: Annuities — Sipping Gains Like a Cold Brew

Enter the world of annuities, where you’ve already paid taxes on the money, but the gains are like the frothy foam on your favorite cold brew. Sip those gains first, pay income tax on them, but when you hit the principal — the liquid gold of your original investment — cheers to tax-free enjoyment.

Annuities are great for those with charitable urges, philanthropic dreams and those in higher tax brackets.

The Taxable Account: The Free Spirit

Meet the taxable account, the laid-back player in the financial game. You pay taxes as you go, like buying rounds at your favorite pub. Capital gains tax depends on your income, so whether you’re sipping a low, medium or high-income cocktail, be prepared to settle the bill. The beauty? No age restrictions! Need cash before hitting the traditional retirement age? This account’s got your back.

Now, let’s translate the financial gibberish into plain English, making investing as easy as ordering your favorite fast food. Traditional, Roth, annuities and taxable — your financial menu is vast, and picking the right combo depends on your unique taste.

As you navigate the financial maze, remember this golden rule: save as much as you can, when you can. It’s the special sauce known as the time value of money, and you want to be in on that flavorful secret.

So, whether you’re a Wall Street wizard or a financial newbie, embrace the adventure, make informed choices and let the financial world be your playground. Your future self will thank you for the savvy moves you make today.

Editor’s note: The author, Connor Bauserman, is a senior financial advisor with Harbour Investments Inc. This article is for informational purposes only and not full financial advice. Consult with a qualified financial professional for personalized guidance.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: I’m a Financial Planner: 4 Investment Accounts You Should Consider

