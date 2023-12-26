I’m a Financial Expert: Always Buy These 6 Things Right After Christmas

The holidays are finally winding down. The last of the leftovers have been eaten, the decorations are coming down and the bills are starting to roll in. As tempting as it may be to put spending on hold after the gift-giving season, financial experts say the days right after Christmas are actually the perfect time to make certain purchases if you want to save big.

Find Out: 7 Best Expensive-Looking Things You Can Buy at Dollar Tree

More: Pocket an Extra $400 a Month With This Simple Hack

Read on for the top items to buy as soon as the holiday hubbub fades. With the right strategy, you can take advantage of post-holiday sales, discounts and clearance pricing to get things you’ll use all year long for a fraction of the regular cost.

Winter Clothes

The frigid temps of January and February are right around the corner, but you can prep your winter wardrobe on the cheap if you shop the post-Christmas sales.

“Winter clothing is the first choice shoppers may choose to purchase after Christmas,” said Joseph Morgan, money-saving expert at CouponBirds. “Retailers will clear the winter clothing inventory with big discounts when new spring fashion arrives in stores. Consumers should shop for cold-weather clothing in January or February because jackets and winter clothing will be discounted up to 50% during this period.”

Stocking up on discounted cold weather gear shortly after the holidays ends allows you to get the essentials you need for the remainder of winter at the best possible prices.

Suze Orman: This Common Financial Choice Is the ‘Biggest Waste of Money Out There’

Furniture

“Furniture is another category that smart shoppers should consider buying after Christmas,” said Morgan. “According to research conducted by CouponBirds, the best time to buy furniture is February because it is the time for shelving new models, and the average discount could be 20% [or more].”

Retailers are clearing out inventory to make room for new models arriving in the spring. But the furniture discounts actually start immediately following Christmas. Retailers begin offering sales on furniture in late December to motivate post-holiday spending. Discounts may not be quite as steep as in February, but you can still save a substantial amount on furniture purchases made right after Christmas.

Wrapping Paper and Supplies

Shopping for wrapping paper, ribbons, gift bags, bows and gift boxes the week after Christmas lets you save big on supplies for birthdays, weddings, baby showers and other occasions throughout the next year.

“The best time to buy wrapping paper, ribbons and bows is the day after Christmas,” said Morgan. “Retailers will offer clearance on Christmas decor including Christmas trees, bells, candles, wreaths, wrapping paper, etc. The wrapping paper, ribbons and bows without Christmas motifs can be used any time of the year. You can pack up a Valentine’s gift for your lover or a birthday gift for your friends with the decorative paper. ”

The steep discounts make the days immediately following Christmas the ideal time to stock up and save on wrapping essentials. You’ll appreciate the savvy shopping strategy when birthdays and celebrations roll around later in the year — or, if you’re in it for the long haul, you’ll appreciate it next year when you’re wrapping up Christmas presents again.

Holiday Decor

Christmas decor tends to go on sale immediately after the holiday, making late December the best time of year to shop for wreaths, lights and tree trimmings.

Hitting the post-Christmas clearance sales gives you a jump start on getting your home holiday ready next season. When you shop the specials now, you’ll have a great assortment to choose from and will get way more for your money versus paying full price down the road.

Gift Sets

Gift sets and baskets of toiletries, cosmetics, skincare and gourmet food items are significantly discounted after the giving season comes to a close.

Think of post-Christmas as an opportunity to treat yourself to gift sets of luxury bath products, designer makeup palettes or gourmet snacks at everyday low prices. You’ll save big over purchasing individually.

Toys

The holiday toy shopping rush is over, but the deals on toys are just getting started. Right after Christmas is when deep discounts on toys kick off.

“Smart shoppers will choose to shop for toys after Christmas,” said Morgan. “After Christmas, retailers like Target will offer its Semi-Annual Toy Sale. This sale will start from Dec. 27 with top deals starting at 50% off and the discount can reach up to 70% by mid-January.”

Scooping up toys on sale after Christmas is a savvy way for parents to stock up on gifts for upcoming birthdays and other occasions. It also allows you to get a head start on next holiday season’s presents. The selection will be robust right after Christmas since retailers will still have plenty of stock left over from the holidays. But if you wait a few more weeks, your choices will be far more picked over.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: I’m a Financial Expert: Always Buy These 6 Things Right After Christmas

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.