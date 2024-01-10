I’m a Financial Expert: 2 Things You Don’t Have in Your Budget (But You Should)

When you create your budget, missing out on some items is common — you can’t remember everything. There are unexpected expenses that come up in life, and there are items that people commonly forget to include in their budget. Here’s a look at two major categories that many will omit from their budgets without realizing. If you want to get serious about your money management, you can’t forget these expenses in your budget.

Here are two things you don’t have in your budget that you should consider adding in 2024.

Gifts for Various Occasions

“You know that at some point, you will be buying gifts for birthdays and holidays, so the best bet is to plan on it each month rather than making it a surprise,” said Jay Zigmont, Ph.D., CFP, founder and CEO of Childfree Wealth.

Most people forget to include gifts in their budgets, even though this expense can’t always be avoided. It’s common to go over budget because you forgot to plan for a gift that seemingly came out of nowhere. With the holiday season just ending, it’s also likely that many people spent more on gifts than anticipated, since it can be tempting to forget about budgets when you’re feeling generous.

How Should You Budget for This?

“You should set aside a set amount of money for each occasion in a ‘sinking fund’ where you have the money for upcoming gifts,” Zigmont said. “Sinking funds can be held in a high-yield savings account until needed.”

Unlike an emergency fund, this money is for expected expenses you know are coming up. However, you must first decide how many occasions you will attend that will require you to spend money on gifts.

The most realistic strategy is to decide your gift-giving strategy in advance when setting up your budget. This is where you’ll have to make some difficult decisions as to which events you’ll attend and which you’ll avoid in the foreseeable future. You’ll also want to think about your budget for the gift based on your history with this person.

Here are a few considerations about gift-giving in your budget:

What occasions will you give gifts for? You have to decide if you’ll attend every birthday this year and if there are events you’ll be skipping.

You have to decide if you’ll attend every birthday this year and if there are events you’ll be skipping. Are there any significant milestones coming up? Are there any upcoming wedding anniversaries or milestone birthday celebrations that could be costly?

Are there any upcoming wedding anniversaries or milestone birthday celebrations that could be costly? Are there any other expenses that are like a gift? If a friend decides to go away for a birthday weekend, you’ll have a gift that turns into a weekend celebration.

If a friend decides to go away for a birthday weekend, you’ll have a gift that turns into a weekend celebration. Will you attend wedding-related events? When a close friend marries, you can easily spend thousands of dollars on wedding-related activities.

There isn’t a simple solution for budgeting for gifts, because it will depend on the situation that you’re in. If you know that many of your friends have weddings coming up or if your friends are having children, then it’s likely that you’ll have to set the funds aside.

For example, a study published by The Knot last year stated that the average bachelor or bachelorette party attendee spends $1,400. If you have a bachelor or bachelorette party to attend in the next year, you’ll want to set the funds aside so that this expense doesn’t ruin your finances. Since these expenses can be major, you’ll want to plan for them in advance to have the funds when the time arrives. You don’t want to rely on your credit card or emergency fund to pay for a gift you could have been saving up for.

Home Maintenance

“On average, you will spend 1% of your home’s value each year on maintenance,” Zigmont said.

When you set up a budget for the month or the year, you’ll likely forget about home maintenance, since it doesn’t feel like you need to upgrade or repair anything around the house. However, the reality is that home-related repairs could pop up when you least expect them to. You never know when the furnace will break down or that lawn mower will need to be replaced.

How Should You Budget for This?

Zigmont elaborated on home maintenance in your budget. “The challenge is that you never know when you will need to do maintenance, and it can be ‘lumpy.’ One year, you may have very little maintenance, and in another year, you may need to replace the roof, which can be expensive.”

It may seem like your home is in decent condition, but chances are that some repair could come up in any given year. It’s also worth investing money in your home to ensure that you don’t have to make repairs in the future. For example, upgrading the washroom or replacing air filters could be necessary investments to help you out in the future.

Zigmont also touched upon the importance of saving for car maintenance, since your home won’t be the only asset that needs to be monitored. It’s crucial that you remember to perform the basic maintenance on your vehicle to ensure that it stays in good condition — so that you don’t have to spend the money on replacing it.

Closing Thoughts

When you create your budget, it’s important to remember that there are likely expenses that aren’t so obvious at first glance. You can’t ignore gift-giving and housing-related maintenance when creating your annual budget, because these could be significant expenses that have an impact on your finances.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: I’m a Financial Expert: 2 Things You Don’t Have in Your Budget (But You Should)

