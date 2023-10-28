I’m a Dietitian: These Are My 10 Favorite Grocery Deals at Walmart

Walmart’s low prices and extensive selection make it a go-to grocery spot for many shoppers. For registered dietitians looking to save on healthy foods, Walmart’s store brand Great Value offers high-quality options at affordable costs.

When shopping at Walmart, dietitians advise sticking to the aisles with affordable fresh produce, eggs, dairy, meat and seafood. Venture into the center aisles for healthy pantry essentials, especially under the Great Value brand. Always read labels and avoid processed high-sugar foods.

With smart meal planning and choices, Walmart can be a great source of quality nutrition on a budget. Stock up on these ten registered dietitian-recommended affordable staples for healthy eating.

Canned Pumpkin

Canned pumpkin is an essential pantry dietitians use in sweet and savory dishes. Great Value’s 100% pure canned pumpkin contains zero added sugar and provides 245% of the daily value for vitamin A per half cup. With antioxidant benefits, pumpkin supports immune function. Plus, it tastes delicious! This nutritious staple is a steal at just $1.60 per 29-ounce can. Dietitians add pumpkin to pancakes, oats, pasta sauce and more for a vitamin boost.

Medium Salsa

With budget-friendly options under $3, Great Value’s medium “cantina-style” salsa is a registered dietitian favorite. It provides immune-supporting vitamin C, made from tomatoes, onions, spices, and two tablespoons. You can use this versatile salsa to add flavor to eggs, chicken, and salads, or as a dip for veggie sticks and whole grain chips.

Plain Greek Yogurt

Dietitians love Great Value’s tangy, creamy whole milk plain Greek yogurt. A 3/4 cup serving contains 15 grams of satiating protein, bone-building calcium, and vitamin D. The live active cultures support healthy digestion. Dietitians enjoy Greek yogurt with fresh fruit, nuts, seeds, and honey. It’s also great in smoothies or overnight oats.

Frozen Sliced Bananas

Individually frozen sliced bananas are the ultimate convenient fruit snack registered dietitians recommend. Bananas make smoothies naturally thick, sweet, and loaded with potassium and magnesium to benefit heart health. Dietitians also use them to whip up healthy banana “nice cream quickly.”

String Cheese

With 6 grams of protein and 80 calories per stick, Great Value’s part-skim mozzarella string cheese is an on-the-go snack dietitians love. The protein and fat provide lasting energy. And as an excellent calcium and vitamin D source, it benefits bone health. Dietitians pack string cheese with whole-grain crackers, apple slices, and nuts for balanced lunches.

Ground Flaxseed

Registered dietitians frequently use ground flaxseed to add healthy fats, fiber, and antioxidants to smoothies, oats, and baked goods. The alpha-linolenic acid (ALA) in flax provides anti-inflammatory omega-3s that support heart and brain health. Dietitians love sprinkling ground flax into yogurt bowls and muffins. Great Value’s organic ground flax costs just $4.74 for 32 ounces.

Unsweetened Cocoa Powder

Dietitians use unsweetened cocoa powder with impressive antioxidant content for its anti-inflammatory benefits. They add it to smoothies, oats, and healthy baked treats instead of sugary chocolate. A tablespoon provides 2 grams of fiber and iron. At just $1.84 for an 8-ounce container, Great Value’s organic cocoa powder is an affordable option.

Whole Natural Almonds

Dietitians recommend almonds as a protein, fiber, vitamin E, magnesium, and copper source. Studies show eating 1.5 ounces of almonds daily can help control appetite. Dietitians snack on almonds by the handful and use them to make almond butter. They also add slivered almonds to salads — a 14-ounce bag of Great Value whole natural almonds costs under $5.

Freeze-Dried Apple Chips

Made purely from Fuji apples, these crispy freeze-dried apple chips recommended by dietitians provide sweetness without added sugar. Providing antioxidants that support health, the shelf-stable chips are low-calorie. Dietitians enjoy apple chips as snacks and sprinkle them onto salads and yogurt for crunch. A box of six half-ounce bags is just $4.48.

Canned Black Beans

Studies show black beans help manage blood sugar and reduce diabetes risk. Dietitians frequently add them to soups, salads, enchiladas and more. They also use black beans instead of meat for veggie tacos and burgers. Great Value black beans cost under $3 per 32-ounce can, providing ample protein and fiber.

