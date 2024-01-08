I’m a Costco Superfan: These Are the 7 Highest-Quality Kirkland Clothing Items

We all know Costco is the best place to stock up on snacks, wine and frozen goodies… but did you also know it’s amazing for clothing essentials? Yes, clothing!

Their premium Kirkland Signature line has some serious fans who fill us in on the best of the best items you can grab on your next run for bulk paper towels.

We talked to some self-proclaimed Costco superfans to get the inside scoop on their favorite Kirkland clothes and basics. From cozy hoodies to underwear essentials, here’s what these devotees had to say about the brand’s exceptional quality and prices.

Youth Logo Jogger

Showcasing your love for Kirkland and Costco is all the rage these days, and Costco superfans think kids should get in on the action. These cotton-poly blend joggers come in classic colors like black and gray for just $16.99.

They feature the Kirkland Signature logo down one leg, side pockets, a drawstring waist, and elastic cuffs. “Sign these kids up early on combining style and comfort with these joggers,” said Jessica G., a lifelong Costco fan.

Ladies’ Logo Jogger

Made of soft fabric in relaxed fit, these women’s joggers have the Costco logo tastefully embroidered in a subtle size on the thigh. Available in black and gray for $21.99, they have side pockets and other athletic jogger features.

“It’s super soft and comfortable with the classic Costco logo you know and love,” Jessica G. shared.

Logo Hoodie

This cozy hoodie comes in black, gray, and white ranging from $26.99-$29.99. The black and gray choices feature a small Costco logo embroidered over the chest, while the white hoodie is covered in an allover Costco print.

“You have your choice of either all-over print or single loud and proud logo,” said Jessica G.

Men’s Crew Neck Tee, 6-pack

“These heavyweight, tag-less cotton tees get rave reviews for their comfort and durability,” said Tom Smith of 101 Degrees North, a Costco devotee.

The pack of six 100% combed cotton crew neck shirts features reinforced seams built to last through countless washes. Available in various color assortments, these soft yet durable tees have quickly become wardrobe staples for Costco fans like Tom who love both quality and value.

For less than $25, this Kirkland tee pack provides amazing basics that can be mixed, matched, and worn on repeat.

Men’s Boxer Briefs, 4-pack

“Super soft, tagless boxer briefs that feel crazy comfy – stock up for just 17 bucks!” is how Costco superfan Smith described these top-rated underwear essentials. The premium microfiber stretch fabric makes these tag-free boxer briefs extra gentle against skin while providing optimal support and coverage.

Coming in convenient multi-packs, the boxer briefs feature contoured pouch seams and an encased waistband for next-level comfort worthy of their cult following. Fans suggest buying multiple packs so you’re never without these Kirkland Signatures that truly live up to the hype.

Ladies’ Slub Tee, 2-pack

“My wife said they’re the softest shirts she’s ever owned and wears them under everything,” shared Ryan P., whose wife adores these super-soft scoop neck tees.

With their exceptionally silky cotton slub fabric, these relaxed-fit 3/4 sleeve tops feel incredible against skin and layer beautifully under cardigans or jackets. The tag-less shirts have a curved shirt-tail hem design for optimal coverage front to back.

And just $22 for the convenient two-pack means you can stock up on these Kirkland essentials in various colors to mix and match.

Men’s Athletic Socks, 8-Pack

“I love Kirkland Signature for wardrobe basics, especially socks. The athletic socks are soft, durable, and moisture-wicking — ideal for year-round wear,” said Costco superfan, Larry Snider of Casago.

Constructed with sweat-wicking Sorbtek yarns, these crew height socks feature strategic ventilation and a fuller cushioned design from toe to calf for uncompromising comfort.

The reinforced heel and toe provide extra durability to withstand frequent wearings and washes. With an eight-pack priced under $14, fans praise these tag-less athletic socks for being virtually indistinguishable from brands three times the price.

