I’m a Costco Superfan: These Are The 5 Highest Quality Kirkland Food Items

Many people rely on Costco to purchase necessities in bulk to limit the shopping trips they have to make. Some people will buy staples for meals in high quantities to ensure they have enough dinner ideas to last a long time.

If you’ve been a Costco shopper for some time, you’ve likely tested out items from Kirkland, the store’s native brand. We spoke with Samantha Landau, a consumer expert from TopCashback and Costco superfan, about the highest quality Kirkland food items.

If you’re wondering what the highest quality food items are from a fan’s perspective, this article will elaborate. What are the highest quality Kirkland brand food items?

Protein Bars

“For a little boost throughout the day, a protein bar is a great snack to keep by your side,” said Landau. “The Kirkland Signature Chewy Protein Bars are a great choice. For $18.99, you get 42 bars that have a peanut butter chocolate chip flavor and 10 grams of protein.”

If you’ve stepped foot into a Costco, you’ve likely noticed the amount of protein bars available. The good news is that the store-brand versions provide delicious options for your protein intake.

It’s also worth noting that Costo sells different brands of protein bars in bulk, so if you rely on these to get through the day, you could save money by purchasing in bulk.

Diced Tomatoes

“Diced tomatoes are a staple in many recipes, so always having them on hand can be a lifesaver for a last-minute meal,” according to Landau. “The Kirkland Signature Organic Diced Tomatoes cost $7.99 and come with eight 14.5-ounce cans of tomatoes. This is a great pantry item to have and for only $1 per can, you can be confident you’re being cost-efficient with this purchase.”

These diced tomatoes will likely be a staple for your cooking needs, so it’s essential that you stock up on them. It’s beneficial to know that you can rely on the Kirkland better so you can limit your trips to the grocery store.

Popcorn

“For your home movie nights, the Kirkland Signature Microwave Popcorn is great to have on hand,” shared Landau. “For $16.99, you get 44 bags of popcorn with movie theatre butter flavor. This is a steal and will last you a while, and you know you’ll always have a yummy snack in your pantry.”

There’s nothing more annoying than when you can’t find the perfect snack for movie night on the couch. This Kirkland item can bail you out when looking for something to munch on.

Coffee

“Buying this morning essential in bulk is a great idea so you know you’ll always have a pick-me-up available,” shared Landau. “The Kirkland Signature French Roast Whole Bean Coffee is $13.99. This fantastic deal brings you a generous supply of 2.5 pounds of premium coffee beans, which may save you from expensive coffee shop visits. Stocking up on these Kirkland coffee beans will give you a great way to start your day.”

If you make your own coffee at home, you could save a significant amount of money by relying on these low-cost pods for your morning caffeine habit.

Quinoa

“Quinoa is a great pantry option, ensuring that you have a nutritious and versatile ingredient on hand,” said Landau. “The Kirkland Signature Organic Quinoa is not only a solid meal option but a considerable deal. For $10.99, you get 4.5 pounds of quinoa at Costco.

“If you were to look somewhere else, like Target, 30 ounces of quinoa goes for $5.79. Save your money and stick with Kirkland Signature for this specialty product.”

Loading up on this pantry option will give you more options when putting a meal together from scratch.

What You Should Remember About Shopping at Costco

As always, it’s essential that you consider your usage before shopping in bulk at Costco because you don’t want to overindulge because you purchased more of an item than you realistically need.

Here are a few things to consider about shopping at Costco for Kirkland food items:

Ensure that you have storage space. Before you load your grocery cart up, you want to be fairly certain that you have the space at home for these items. You don’t want to see any food items go to waste.

Monitor your consumption. You don’t want to overspend because you purchased in bulk and then increased your consumption. You’ll want to review your consumption to avoid spending more money than you need to.

Invest in meal staples. Purchasing Kirkland food items at Costco can help you save money on future grocery store visits if you invest in meal staples that will help you when cooking.

According to one superfan, these are some of the highest quality Kirkland food items you can buy. As always, we suggest that you take the time to experiment and test for yourself to see what options work best for you when shopping at Costco.

