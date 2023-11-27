I’m a Chef: Here Are 7 Things I Love To Buy on Amazon Every Month

For professional and amateur chefs alike, Amazon has a great selection of kitchen gadgets, appliances, cookware, storage containers, cookbooks, tools and other accessories to choose from. Many of these items last a long time and don’t need to be replaced every month, but some of them do — especially for those who make cooking their profession.

GOBankingRates sat down with Catherine Snowden — professional chef and CEO of Fascinating Sky — and Jessica Randhawa — head chef and owner of The Forked Spoon — to see what they recommend getting from Amazon and why.

Here’s what they said.

Cookbooks

When it comes to cookbooks, Amazon has a huge selection. You might not need to purchase a new cookbook every month. But you might want to pick up a new one every now and then, especially if you’ve already made most of the recipes in your current one.

Snowden said she uses Amazon as a primary source for expanding her culinary knowledge as she continues to improve in her own cooking skills.

“I find the platform a treasure trove of cooking books, reference materials and magazines that not only keep me updated on current trends and techniques but also serve as a wellspring of inspiration for evolving my culinary repertoire,” she said.

Storage Containers

Being able to properly store cooked dishes and leftovers is essential to preventing spoilage and maintaining freshness for as long as possible. Having the right containers can also make it easier to store prepared ingredients until they’re ready for use. And as Snowden pointed out, Amazon has no shortage of options to choose from.

“Recognizing the importance of a well-organized kitchen, I turn to Amazon for its diverse range of durable and well-designed food storage containers,” said Snowden.

On Amazon, their food storage containers come in an assortment of sizes and materials. Some are designed to hold grains, nuts and other dry ingredients. Others are meant to store raw meat or fish.

Whatever the case, it’s important to keep an eye out for quality construction and durability. But even then, if you’re an avid chef, you might need to replace your containers every month or so.

Knives

For chefs like Snowden, maintaining a solid assortment of sharp, durable knives is paramount when it comes to preparing meals effectively and streamlining the cooking process. And Amazon has an extensive selection that can work with any chef’s cooking style and needs.

“The investment in reliable, sharp knives enhances the precision and speed of my food preparation and contributes to the overall safety and efficiency of the kitchen,” said Snowden.

Knives can dull quickly, especially if you use them frequently. That’s why it’s important to keep them sharp and practice proper care to ensure they last a long time.

While professional chef knives can last for years or beyond, Amazon frequently adds to its available selection. So, even if you don’t need to purchase a new knife every month, it doesn’t hurt to check out the latest offerings.

Kitchen Tools

“I’ve found that regular shopping on Amazon, especially for kitchen essentials, tools and even groceries from the Whole Foods section, is incredibly convenient and time-saving,” said Randhawa.

Specific chef tools to check out include spatulas, ladles, meat thermometers, whisks, knives, tongs and accessories. Some of these items come in large sets, while others are sold individually.

Kitchen Gadgets

For Snowden, one thing that appeals to her about Amazon is the platform’s ever-evolving array of new and innovative kitchen gadgets. This includes things like specialty scissors, oil sprayers, automatic salt and pepper shakers and more.

“Exploring and discovering these tools sparks creativity in my cooking and also allows me to seamlessly integrate cutting-edge equipment into my kitchen practices, ultimately enhancing efficiency,” she said.

Catering Supplies

For chefs who frequently cater, a regular purchase on Amazon is bulk catering supplies.

“Ordering disposable plates, utensils and other catering supplies in bulk ensures not only efficiency but also readiness for the diverse scenarios that may arise in the realm of professional catering,” said Snowden.

Other Bulk Items

With Amazon Fresh in particular, it’s easy for chefs like Snowden and Randhawa to pick up ingredients and pantry staples from the comfort of home. Amazon even sells certain food items in bulk, including spices, herbs, grains, flours and cooking oils.

Although many of these ingredients last a long time, it’s all too easy for professional chefs to go through them quickly — thus necessitating frequent or regular shopping on Amazon.

Advantages To Shopping on Amazon

By no means is Amazon the only place to shop for cooking supplies and ingredients. But it does hold a certain appeal for Snowden and Randhawa.

One major advantage to shopping on Amazon is that it’s convenient and can help prevent impulse buys.

“One of the key advantages is the ability to avoid those impromptu purchases that often happen when browsing in a physical store,” said Randhawa. “By shopping online, I can stay focused on what I need, ensuring that I only buy items that are necessary and fit within my planned budget.”

Not only that but, but shopping on Amazon lets chefs check out what other people are saying about a product before they buy.

“Unlike in-store shopping, where you have to rely mostly on the product’s appearance or brand reputation, Amazon provides a wealth of user feedback,” Randhawa said. “This feature allows me to make more informed decisions about the quality and suitability of products before I commit to buying them, enhancing my overall shopping experience.”

Snowden agreed that being able to see what other people are saying plays a key role in whether she purchases an item or not.

“These reviews play a pivotal role in my decision-making process, ensuring that the products I select not only align with my professional standards but also meet the nuanced requirements of a high-functioning kitchen,” she said.

Last but not least, Snowden pointed out that shopping on Amazon as a Prime Member comes with additional benefits, such as “expedited shipping” and “exclusive deals.” These perks only add to the convenience of shopping on the platform.

