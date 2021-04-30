ILZSG forecasts global lead, zinc to be in surplus in 2021

April 30 (Reuters) - Global supply of refined zinc is expected to exceed demand by 353,000 tonnes in 2021, the International Lead and Zinc Study Group (ILZSG) said on Friday, adding it expects global supply of lead to exceed demand by 96,000 tonnes.

ILZSG forecasts global demand for refined zinc to rise by 4.3% to 13.78 million tonnes in 2021 and global zinc mine production by 5.7% to 12.92 million tonnes.

World lead mine production is forecast to increase by 5.1% to 4.75 million tonnes in 2021, while global demand is anticipated to rise by 3.9% in 2021 to 11.97 million tonnes, the ILZSG said.

(Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)

