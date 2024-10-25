Ilwella Pty Ltd Increases Stake in Omega Oil & Gas

Omega Oil & Gas Limited (AU:OMA) has released an update.

Ilwella Pty Ltd has increased its stake in Omega Oil & Gas Limited, boosting its voting power from 27.72% to 28.89% by acquiring additional shares. This change reflects Ilwella’s growing influence in the company, signaling confidence in Omega Oil & Gas’s potential. Investors might want to keep an eye on Omega’s stock as ownership dynamics evolve.

