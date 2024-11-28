News & Insights

Ilwella Pty Ltd Boosts Stake in Omega Oil & Gas

November 28, 2024 — 02:28 am EST

Omega Oil & Gas Limited (AU:OMA) has released an update.

Ilwella Pty Ltd has increased its stake in Omega Oil & Gas from 28.89% to 29.99% by acquiring an additional 8.56 million shares, signifying a strategic commitment to the company. This move might intrigue investors as it showcases confidence in Omega’s future performance, potentially influencing market perceptions and stock valuations. The acquisition was made with significant financial investments, suggesting strong belief in the company’s growth prospects.

