Iluka Resources Lists New Securities on ASX

Iluka Resources Limited has announced the quotation of 8,625 fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange, following the exercise of options or conversion of convertible securities. This move is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to manage its securities and capital structure effectively.

