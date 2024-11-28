Iluka Resources Boosts Employee Incentives with New Equity

Iluka Resources Limited (AU:ILU) has released an update.

Iluka Resources Limited has announced the issuance of 236,744 unquoted equity securities under an employee incentive scheme. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance employee engagement and align their interests with business growth. Investors may find this development significant as it reflects Iluka’s commitment to fostering a motivated workforce.

