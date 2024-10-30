News & Insights

Stocks

Iltani Resources to Hold Annual Meeting and Share Issuance

October 30, 2024 — 03:28 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Iltani Resources Ltd. (AU:ILT) has released an update.

Iltani Resources Limited is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on November 29, 2024, in Melbourne, where shareholders will review the financial and remuneration reports for the year ending June 30, 2024. Key resolutions include the re-election of Director Anthony Reilly and the ratification of a prior issuance of 10 million shares at $0.21 each to institutional investors. These developments may interest investors tracking corporate governance and share issuance activities.

For further insights into AU:ILT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.