Iltani Resources to Hold Annual Meeting and Share Issuance

Iltani Resources Limited is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on November 29, 2024, in Melbourne, where shareholders will review the financial and remuneration reports for the year ending June 30, 2024. Key resolutions include the re-election of Director Anthony Reilly and the ratification of a prior issuance of 10 million shares at $0.21 each to institutional investors. These developments may interest investors tracking corporate governance and share issuance activities.

