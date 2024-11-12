News & Insights

Iltani Resources Highlights Critical Mineral Focus

November 12, 2024 — 08:27 pm EST

Iltani Resources Ltd. (AU:ILT) has released an update.

Iltani Resources Ltd., listed on ASX, is spotlighting its pursuit of vital minerals crucial for a sustainable energy future during the Noosa Mining Conference in November 2024. The company acknowledges the uncertainties and risks associated with its forward-looking strategies but remains committed to exploring new opportunities in the critical minerals sector. Investors are advised to consider these factors when evaluating potential investments in Iltani.

