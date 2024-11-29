Iltani Resources Announces Successful AGM and Exploration Progress

Iltani Resources Ltd. (AU:ILT) has released an update.

Iltani Resources Limited, an ASX-listed explorer of critical minerals and base metals, announced successful outcomes from its recent Annual General Meeting, with all resolutions passed. The company is advancing its exploration projects in Queensland and Tasmania, notably the Orient Silver-Indium Project in Northern Queensland, which has yielded promising mineral intercepts. These developments position Iltani as a significant player in the quest for low-emission future resources.

