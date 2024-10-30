Iltani Resources Announces 2024 Annual Meeting Plans

Iltani Resources Ltd. (AU:ILT) has released an update.

Iltani Resources Ltd. has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting for shareholders, set to occur on November 29, 2024, in Melbourne. Shareholders are encouraged to submit proxy votes by November 27, 2024, and can access meeting details online. The company remains flexible to adjust meeting arrangements as needed.

