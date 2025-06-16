$ILPT stock is up 22% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ILPT stock has now risen 22% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $3,693,238 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $ILPT:
$ILPT Insider Trading Activity
$ILPT insiders have traded $ILPT stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ILPT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOSEPH MOREA purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $66,228
$ILPT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 47 institutional investors add shares of $ILPT stock to their portfolio, and 98 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD. added 841,750 shares (+7332.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,895,620
- ANSON FUNDS MANAGEMENT LP removed 567,175 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,951,082
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC removed 473,522 shares (-49.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,628,915
- NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 398,351 shares (+18.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,370,327
- NORGES BANK removed 244,300 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $891,695
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD removed 202,664 shares (-62.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $697,164
- THRIVENT FINANCIAL FOR LUTHERANS removed 180,709 shares (-30.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $621,638
