ILPT Appoint Donley As CFO

(RTTNews) - Massachusetts-based real estate company, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT), has appointed Brian Donley as the Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer for the company, effective October 1. He will succeed Richard W. Siedel, Jr.

Siedel will continue to hold his position till October and will also continue to in his role for Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) as the CFO and treasurer and a SVP of RMR Group.

Donley brings 25 years of experience in the industry with valuable experience in finance, merger and acquisitions. He has also served in leadership positions at The RMR Group (RMR), an asset management firm. He will continue to hold his position at the Service Properties Trust (SVC) as a CFO and Treasurer.

