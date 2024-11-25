ILPRA SpA Strengthens Market Position with Share Buyback

ILPRA SpA (IT:ILP) has released an update.

ILPRA SpA, a key player in the packaging sector, has purchased 1,800 of its own shares, valued at 8,496 euros, as part of an ongoing share buyback program. This strategic move underscores the company’s robust market presence and commitment to enhancing shareholder value. ILPRA continues to innovate with cutting-edge technologies, achieving significant international sales, with 65% of its turnover stemming from abroad.

