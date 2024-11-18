News & Insights

ILPRA SpA Appoints New Specialist Operator

November 18, 2024 — 08:19 am EST

ILPRA SpA (IT:ILP) has released an update.

ILPRA SpA, a leading company in the packaging industry, has appointed Integrae SIM S.p.A. as its new Specialist Operator, effective February 2025, succeeding MIT SIM S.p.A. The company, known for its innovative packaging solutions and significant R&D investments, continues to expand itsglobal marketpresence with 65% of its turnover generated abroad.

