ILPRA SpA Announces Share Buyback and Global Growth

November 04, 2024 — 05:48 am EST

ILPRA SpA (IT:ILP) has released an update.

ILPRA SpA, a leader in packaging solutions, has announced the purchase of 600 of its own shares at an average price of 5.1000 euros per share, totaling 3,060 euros. This move is part of a broader share buyback program approved by its shareholders earlier this year. The company continues to expand its global footprint with cutting-edge technology and a strong focus on R&D.

