ILMN Stock Up on Q1 Earnings & Revenue Beat, Margins Expand, '26 View Up

Illumina Inc. ILMN reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.15, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.7%. The figure was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Including one-time items, the company’s GAAP EPS was 87 cents compared with 82 cents a year ago.

Illumina’s Revenues

First-quarter revenues amounted to $1.09 billion, up 4.8% year over year and up 3.5% on a constant-currency basis. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.1%.

Following the earnings announcement, Illumina shares edged up 5.3% yesterday.

Illumina’s Segmental Details

Illumina generates revenues from two segments – Product, and Services and other.

Product revenues totaled $917 million, up 4.2% year over year. Meanwhile, Services and other revenues amounted to $174 million, up 8.1% year over year.

ILMN’s Margins

The adjusted gross margin (including amortization of acquired intangible assets) was 66.1%, up 48 basis points (bps) year over year despite a 3.3% rise in the cost of revenues.

Research and development expenses decreased 4.8% year over year to $240 million. SG&A expenses totaled $272 million, up 1.9% from the year-ago level. Adjusted operating margin expanded 340 bps to 19.2%.

Illumina’s Financial Update

Illumina exited the first quarter of 2026 with cash and cash equivalents of $1.09 billion compared with $1.42 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025.

Cumulative net cash provided by operating activities totaled $289 million compared with $240 million a year ago.

Illumina’s 2026 Guidance

The company expects total revenues to be in the range of $4.52-$4.62 billion (up from $4.50-$4.60 billion), suggesting growth of 4-6% on a reported basis. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 revenues is currently pinned at $4.53 billion.

Non-GAAP diluted EPS is projected to be in the range of $5.15-$5.30 (up from $5.05-$5.20) in 2026. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for full-year EPS is currently pegged at $5.12.

Illumina, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Illumina, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Illumina, Inc. Quote

Our Take on ILMN

Illumina exited the first quarter of 2026 with better-than-expected results, wherein both earnings and revenues beat estimates. The company delivered a strong 2025 performance, marking a return to growth through disciplined execution.

All the business segments reported growth in the quarter. Given the strong first-quarter performance, Illumina raised its full-year 2026 guidance.

The expansion of both the margin looks encouraging.

ILMN’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Illumina currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Globus Medical GMED, Intuitive Surgical ISRG and Phibro Animal Health PAHC.

Globus Medical, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reported a fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of $1.28, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20.8%. Revenues of $826.4 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.9%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

GMED has an earnings yield of 4.7% compared to the industry’s negative yield of 1.4%. The company’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, the average surprise being 18.79%.

Intuitive Surgical, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, posted a first-quarter 2026 adjusted EPS of $2.50, which exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20.2%. Revenues of $2.77 billion topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.2%.

ISRG has an earnings yield of 2.1% in contrast to the industry’s negative yield of 0.9%. The company’s earnings outpaced estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.82%.

Phibro Animal Health, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, posted a second-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS of 87 cents, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 27.01%. Revenues of $373.9 million outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.72%.

PAHC has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 21.5% compared with the industry’s 12.1% growth. The company’s earnings outpaced estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 20.15%.

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